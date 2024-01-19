“I’m Fu***ng There”: N3on Agrees to Enter Boxing Ring Following KSI’s Misfits Challenge

In recent times, one thing in sports that has gained massive popularity is celebrity boxing. Last year, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis gained massive popularity and was one of the biggest events of the year. Speaking of celebrity boxing, MisFits Boxing Promotion, founded by KSI, is one of the leading promotions that runs boxing events on a grand scale. Meanwhile, KSI has extended an invitation to the controversial streamer N3on, to which the YouTuber now accepted his offer.

Recently, in an interview with DAZN, KSI was asked about which influencers he wants to see fight under his banner at MisFits promotion. In response, KSI mentioned Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, N3on, and Jon Zherka as the ones he wants to see. Acknowledging this, N3on, in his recent stream, confirmed KSI’s invitation and stated he is ready to fight anyone and everyone. In his words,

“KSI talking about me in an interview and he said he wants me to go into misfit and fight so hey man I’m willing to fight anyone, I don’t give a fu**. I will fight anyone give me time and date a place, I’m fu***ng there man.”

N3on is currently one of the most recognized figures on the internet, often entangled in controversies ranging from Donald Trump to UFC and other issues. Consequently, the prospect of seeing him in boxing is really interesting. Now that he has accepted, it will be interesting to see whom he chooses to fight and with whom KSI and Co. sets him.

Not to forget, IShowSpeed and Cenat have already expressed their willingness to fight against each other, making it quite possible that they’ll also join Misfits as the promotion excels in promoting such matchups. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await KSI’s return to boxing after he experienced his first loss.

KSI plans to return to boxing in the latter part of the year

Much like Jake Paul, KSI has had a strong start to his boxing career and, similar to “The Problem Child,” he has experienced only one loss, facing the same opponent, Tommy Fury. Now, after the first setback in his career, fans are anticipating his return. However, in a recent conversation, he provided an update on his comeback. He stated,

“Yeah as I said I wanna fight, I’m thinking about the second half of the year. I think first half I wanna enjoy my life because guys I’ve fought 5 times in a year and a half.”

And while we know when he is returning, no opponent has been confirmed yet. Potential names he could face next include Jake Paul, a rematch with Tommy Fury, and others. It will be interesting to see how he returns after the first loss.