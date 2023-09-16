“If I am able to slap him, I will” – KSI says that he will make sure to slap Dillon Danis whenever possible

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji is a renowned YouTuber with more than 24 million subscribers. KSI is also popular for his incredible singing and boxing career. He plays a crucial part in Misfits Boxing “Sides” chain of restaurants, XIX Vodka, and Prime Hydration. KSI recently stated in an interview that he will slap Dillon Danis in the face if he ever gets a chance.

Dillon Danis is a professional MMA fighter known for his ruthlessness in the Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. Dillon immediately after the announcement of his boxing fight with Logan Paul trolled Logan’s fiancee Nina Agdal on the internet by sharing explicit pictures of her. Owing to the controversy Logan Paul and his friends including KSI have all been waiting for the chance to face him head-on.

Let’s dive in to understand his thoughts about Dillon Danis and why he is eager for a chance to slap him in the face.

KSI wishes to slap Dillon Danis whenever possible

The official boxing match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul was announced a while ago. Immediately after Dillon decided to troll Logan’s fiancee Nina Agdal by sharing explicit pictures of her with other men in her life. Logan Paul spoke against him and called him an evil person but there was no sign of Dillon stopping any time soon.

KSI and all of Logan’s colleagues turned in support of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. Logan Paul finally got the chance to meet Dillon face to face during the Face-off interview by DAZN. Logan confronted Dillon and spoke his guts out asking for a reason as to why he would be sitting and s**t-shaming Nina. The interview ended with placing bets against each other.

KSI was asked in a recent interview about his thoughts on Dillon Danis. KSI immediately reacts to the question by saying that he wants to slap him. He later adds “Best belief if I see him and I am able to slap him, I will”. KSI accepted that he was happy that Dillon showed up for the press conference and believes he showed up for the actual fight.

He also spoke about Logan Paul and stated that Logan was very excited to get in the ring facing Dillon and knock him out. KSI was asked if Dillon has crossed the boundaries to which he replied that Dillon probably thinks everything is fair in love and war. He also explained that every person has their own boundaries and Dillon Danis has definitely crossed the boundaries of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal.

Netizens think the other way around. They stated that KSI was a bigger clown than Logan. Some people also added that Dillon owns KSI and there was no way KSI would slap Dillon.

Nina Agdal takes the right steps

It was not only Logan Paul and KSI who spoke against Dillon Danis. Nina Agdal went ahead to file a massive lawsuit against Dillon asking for a restraining order and prison time. She sued Dillon under the federal revenge p**n statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. She also asked Dillon to pay 150k for each picture he has uploaded on the internet.

But Dillon Danis was negligent of the risks and wrote on X (Twitter) that he does not care about the system and proceeded to call Nina a clout-wh**e and Karen. The online community had mixed thoughts about the situation. Some praised Nina for taking the right steps while others supported Dillon stating that he was posting pictures that were already available on the internet.

