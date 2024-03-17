‘Infamous’ Comedian Demands Respect for Jake Paul, Shuts Down Doubters Ahead of Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul should beat Mike Tyson according to Andrew Schulz. The comedian believes that the YouTuber turned boxer has youth on his side. Just the fact that Tyson is now 57 years old is a good enough advantage for Paul to win the bout. However, Schulz believes that regardless of the result of the fight, fans will look to discredit ‘The Problem Child’. So he believes there’s nothing to lose for the YouTuber.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix, in a historic first, will livestream the fight on their platform. In a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots, Andrew Schulz, the comedian whose ‘Infamous’ special went viral on the internet, spoke about the fight. Here’s what Schulz had to say,

“They’re gonna find a way to discredit Jake but Jake should win this fight, he’s fighting a guy who’s 58 years old. Doesn’t matter how amazing he was, father time is undefeated.”

Andrew Schulz believes that the fans should put some respect on Jake Paul’s name because not everyone can do what he does. Although he is taking on a much older fighter, even at 57, Tyson has one-punch KO power, and losing to him would be humiliating for Paul whose ultimate aim is to become a boxing world champion.

In the same episode, Schulz spoke about what Tyson’s game plan should be in a boxing ring. The comedian thinks ‘Iron’ Mike will look to close the distance on Paul.

Andrew Schulz believes Mike Tyson can cause Jake Paul problems inside the ring

Mike Tyson’s one-punch KO power is the stuff of legends. Even to this day, people fear stepping into the ring with him because of his speed and power which he still seems to possess. In the same podcast, Schulz spoke about what Tyson would do to Jake Paul that could cause the YouTuber some problems. He said,

“The thing with Mike is that if Mike gets inside of Jake’s range, he’s gonna touch him and he’s gonna cause problems.”

According to Andrew Schulz, the key to beating Jake Paul for Mike Tyson would be to close the distance. If ‘Iron’ Mike can land some solid punches on Paul, he could be in trouble. ‘The Problem Child’s chin has not been tested in any of his fights. So there’s no saying if he will be able to handle Tyson’s power if ‘Kid Dynamite’ connects. Not many in the history of the sport can claim they could survive the former champ’s punches.