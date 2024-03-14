Mike Tyson, 57, Releases Jaw-Dropping Training Video, Fans Doubt Jake Paul’s Chances

A 30-year age difference between the rivals of a boxing match isn’t a pretty common scene in boxing. This is why a lot of fans and noted UFC athletes are currently criticizing the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight scheduled for July 20. But, the touted Mike Tyson recently showcased why he is one of the greatest in the history of boxing. ‘Iron’ recently took his own ‘X’ account and highlighted a few moments from the initial day of his training camp. The glimpses of the footage showcased that the 57-year-old still had some furious power in his blows.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ became the unified boxing champion in 1987. Tyson may have been just 20 back then, but his ferocious punches still were one of the most feared forces inside the ring. This fact hasn’t changed much to date, as ‘Iron’ is still considered one of the most vicious punchers in the history of the sport.

The caption to Tyson’s ‘X’ update showcased that he wasn’t feeling the stress of the training camp. Instead, the 57-year-old termed his initial training day as “fun”. Here’s what it said,

“‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’”

But a look at the comments section painted a grim picture for the Jake Paul supporters. Despite Paul being the face of the younger generation, there was hardly any comment that stood by his side. Almost all of them derided him and implied that the former unified world champion would school him during their encounter.

One such fan wrote, “Better have an ambulance standing by for @jakepaul”

Another fan made a similar implication, writing, “He has a top-notch stance. And the rest just fits in. He was cut for this sport. I feel sorry for Jake Paul.”

One more fan commented, “Let’s go Mike knock Jake out”

Another follower commented, “Jake Paul be shaking in fear.”

Well, the prowess that Tyson has showcased inside the ring in his time might make a lot of fans think that he would make easy work of Paul. But it must not be forgotten that he is 57 currently and Father Time spares none of the mortals. So will ‘Iron Mike’ be able to triumph over Jake Paul?

Will Mike Tyson be able to beat Jake Paul?

Despite being criticized by the boxing community multiple times, it won’t be wrong to say that Jake Paul has developed decent in-ring skills. But the biggest advantage that he will have in this fight is his age. Being just 27, ‘The Problem Child’ will expectedly be a lot more agile than his 30-year-old rival. But, he will have to present a strong defense if he wants to win the fight.

On the other hand, Tyson’s training footage showcases that he still has that power and pressure in his game. But at 57, the only factor that might have his fans worried about is his stamina. Still, a few clean shots from Tyson may be enough to shut the lights off the YouTuber-boxer. This is why ‘Iron’ may be looking for precise striking in the fight, instead of volume. However, accepting a fight against a 30-year-younger rival stands as proof of his greatness in itself.