Alpha Move on Jeff Ross By Tom Brady at the Roast Was “100% Real”, Andrew Schulz Reveals

It’s been a couple of days since the epic roast of Tom Brady. Yet a few jokes and moments fail to leave NFL fans’ minds. One among them was the only moment during the entire 3-hour show when Tom Brady visibly lost his composure over a joke. The joke, cracked by Jeff Ross took a dig at the bombshell 2019 allegations on Robert Kraft for prostitution solicitation.

“That scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,'” said Ross leading to claps. But then followed the punchline – “Would you like a massage?”. The joke enraged Tom Brady so much that he went up to the podium and asked the roast-master to refrain. “Don’t say that sh*t again,” warned Brady.

Hence in the latest episode of “Flagrant”, comedian Andrew Schulz, who was also part of the roast revealed how much of an alpha move it was by Tom. Schulz pointed out that TB12 was ready to shut the roast down at the start of the night for someone who let him go cheaply.

“But think about that, like this is the first comic that goes on a live roast and it’s your night, and he was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha a*s move right there, [especially] for this guy who basically let him go.”

This really impressed the comedian and he thus argued that most people would have let the joke pass since it’s the start of the night, but not Brady because he is a man of his word and has that father-son bond with Kraft.

“Most people would get caught up in that moment and go I don’t want to ruin, and he’s like this sh*t doesn’t matter. What matters is I said to that guy that those jokes weren’t going to be made and he agreed to come and then you broke the rule.”

Considering the shock value and the impact Brady’s move had on the rest of the night, one of the hosts of the episode wondered if it was planned by the duo. This led to Schulz wondering the same because it would have been possibly done to send a message across to the rest of the roasters to not go out of the line. “I wonder if then maybe him and Jeff had that worked out,” speculated Schulz.

While we might never know if it was a plan or not, we do have reasons to believe it was a real moment of outburst.

Andrew Schulz Reveals Topics That Tom Brady Didn’t Want Jokes About

One of the reasons why the GOAT’s outburst must have been real is because he had specifically asked the Netflix team to inform the panel to not joke about the massage incident. Schulz confirmed the same and felt that it’s fair because of the relationship Brady had with Kraft and also because the latter was there just as an audience.

“The reason why I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about Happy Endings with Bob Kraft because I had a Bob Kraft tag… and they were like Tom asked if not to do anything with the massage sh*t. I was like alright, cool. Like the guy’s coming here for this thing whatever, he’s not getting roasted, and he’s sitting in the fu*king stands.”

Another topic that was a no-flying zone for the comics was Brady’s kids. Apart from Schulz, fellow comic Nikki Glaser also confirmed the same at The Howard Stern Show,

“I think we all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table.“

It was a fun night that could have easily turned ugly if more roasters went off-limits like Jeff Ross. However, Brady was a great sport regardless of his warning to Ross, and took the rest of the jabs like a champ, maintaining his composure the entire time, and then giving back what he got straight.