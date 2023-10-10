Inspired by Drake’s $13,000,000 Asset, Gervonta Davis Splashes Millions on a New Diamond Chain

Canadian rapper Drake ranks among the wealthiest singers globally. He is renowned for his lavish and flamboyant lifestyle. His wealthy acquisitions, including luxury cars, mansions, and jewelry, reflect his affluence. Notably, his diamond chain valued at a staggering $13 million recently captured the attention of fans. This extravagant accessory of Drake even seemed to have inspired the boxing sensation, Gervonta Davis, who recently showcased his own new diamond chain on his Instagram story.

‘The Tank‘ had close ties with the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. He was under the umbrella of Mayweather Promotions since the young age of 20, before becoming self-promoted in 2023.

Subsequently, it is unsurprising that Mayweather’s boxing style and luxurious lifestyle influenced Davis. Thus, leading him to admire and don expensive accessories.

Gervonta Davis flaunts Drake-like $2 million new diamond chain

Gervonta Davis’s accomplishment of winning multiple world championships across three weight classes showcases his exceptional talent as a young emerging boxer. Davis likes to present a successful demeanor outside of the ring too and likes to wear expensive jewelry.

His recent luxurious purchase became the center of attention. The diamond chain he bought became quickly viral on social media. One of those posts was on the Twitter account of Shannonnn sharpes Burner.

The precise details of the necklace are still undisclosed. However, the design and size of the diamonds have certainly sparked intrigue within the combat sports community.

Some fans promptly noticed the striking resemblance between Davis and Drake’s diamond necklaces.

While a fan was highlighting the significant disparity in the price range of their jewelry.

Despite the expensive acquisition by Davis, it is unlikely to impact his overall wealth significantly. Over the years, ‘The Tank’ has amassed a substantial fortune through his fights.

The riches of Davis

Gervonta Davis has gone through his career undefeated so far with a professional record of 29-0. Over the course of his career, he has defeated the likes of Hector Garcia and other noted boxers.

In his last fight, the American boxer faced off against Ryan Garcia on April 22nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘The Tank’ emerged victorious in the clash of undefeated boxers during the seventh round with a devastating body shot.

As a part of the deal, Davis took home the $5 million fight purse and an extra 50% of the PPV, netting upwards of $10 million in total.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the undefeated boxer has amassed millions over the years of his boxing career. In addition to his boxing earnings, Davis also benefits from his partnerships with Nike and Reebok.

It remains unclear what lies ahead in Davis’s career. Having already achieved success in three weight classes and maintaining an undefeated record, there isn’t much left for him to prove.

Nevertheless, if he maintains the same hunger and drive for success as his mentor Mayweather, he will continue to reach new milestones in his career similar to ‘TBE.’