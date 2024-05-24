Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Sees Irony as Logan Paul Mocks Ryan Garcia with PED Meme

Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis still seems a bit miffed about his loss to social media influencer turned boxer, Logan Paul. The once-menacing fighter has again upped the ante, taking a dig at Paul after he mocked Ryan Garcia on social media for testing positive for Ostarine, a PED.

The former Bellator fighter got straight down to business when he saw his arch-nemesis trolling ‘KingRy’. In fact, he took a screenshot of Paul’s IG story post and posted it on “X” to expose the fighter’s supposed hypocrisy and denounce him again.

It's so ironic because Logan Paul is on every steroid in the book 😂 https://t.co/5ZrceUScY0 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 23, 2024

Dillon Danis, who has gained particular notoriety for his personal attacks and the “sl*t shaming” Nina Agdal, Paul’s supermodel partner and mother of his child.

He promoted the fight with personal attacks but once he got inside the ring to face Paul, Danis had not response to Paul’s punches. However, outside the ring, he is still seen constantly flinging feces on the internet, and this time it’s no different.

Paul who was critical of Garcia‘s Ostarine gate posted a story of him all bulked up possibly on PEDs with a caption that read – “King Ostarine” – mocking the boxer after the result of his second drug test came out.

While Garcia is yet to respond, Danis jumped the gun and called out Paul, alleging that he himself, was on every steroid in the book.

Besides Danis getting in some cheap shots at Paul, the Paul – Garcia rivalry has taken a new route. The entrepreneur has sued Garcia for defamation and things are certainly heating up between the two.

Logan Paul set to take Ryan Garcia to court over his PRIME comments

Social media influencer turned celebrity boxer, Logan Paul is planning to hold everyone accountable for spreading misinformation about his product – PRIME hydrate.

For the unversed, Garcia who has been partying and having a ball following his win against rival Devin Haney dropped a few remarks about the beverage that seems to have ticked off Paul.

I’ve had to spend the last couple months dismantling ridiculous claims about @PrimeHydrate, and it’s become obvious…

PRIME is under attack. Why? 1.) We’re a threat. PRIME is the most disruptive beverage in history and our competitors feel the pressure. It’s likely that we’ve… pic.twitter.com/3LxENMr2O1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 23, 2024

Taking things to social media, Paul shared the legal notice with a lengthy caption, warning anyone who had the bright idea to ‘defame’ PRIME to better be ready for a lawsuit. And now with the throwing shade over failed drug tests, things are really going to get interesting.