Jake Paul Declares ‘Done Everything Else’ in Boxing, Sets Sights on World Title

Despite just ten bouts to his name, YouTuber turned boxing sensation, Jake Paul feels like he has achieved everything there is to in the sport and is a championship-caliber fighter! The 27-year-old made a shocking revelation about his future plans, publicizing his desire to capture the world cruiserweight title.

During a conversation with DAZN boxing’s production crew, the younger Paul brother dissected his journey from a social media influencer to a boxer. He even opened up about his ambitions, claiming that apart from being a world champion, he has exceeded all his expectations in boxing.

“I’ve already exceeded my own expectations so that’s really the last and final goal I’ve in this sport. I’ll be the cruiserweight world champion.”

Although Jake grew up in his older brother, Logan Paul’s shadow, he exploded onto the scene after a few of his reels went viral, garnering him a lot of internet fame. Since then, he has worked hard to build his brand as a major influencer with several endorsements.

Meanwhile, Jake’s boxing career started in 2022 after he faced off against a few celebrity opponents, including former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. It was essentially a cakewalk for the young tiger as he knocked out both of them in the opening two rounds.

Then, with the help of Javier Mendez, he turned towards former UFC fighters and took on an over-the-hill Anderson Silva in a massive money bout. That fight also ended in the younger Paul brother’s favor, who later went on to decimate Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Next was a long-awaited grudge match against former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury. However, the 27-year-old hit a wall when the middleweight boxer showed him the way around, handing Paul his first loss.

‘The Problem Child’ then experienced the biggest matchup of his career, taking on the Stockton Slugger, Nate Diaz, in a professional boxing bout with the latter marking his debut in the sport. To everyone’s surprise, Paul won that fight via decision before facing and defeating professional boxers, Andre August and Ryan Bourland, without breaking a sweat.

Now, the young buck is gearing up for his hotly anticipated bout against BKFC champion, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry. In the meantime, Logan reflected on his younger brother’s upcoming fight, and contrary to the popular narrative, believes it will be a horrible night for Perry.

Logan says Perry has no chance against Jake

Detractors can say anything about Jake but none can question his commitment to the sport. While he has yet to face a consummate professional in boxing, his work ethic and ring activity have him grabbing the headlines.

Moreover, even though the quality of his opponents has been a downside against the younger Paul brother’s record, his activity certainly isn’t, and it will be his fourth fight this year if he steps into the ring with Mike Tyson in November.

Nevertheless, before reaching Tyson, Jake will need to first prove his worth against UFC veteran Mike Perry on July 20th. And as per Paul’s brother, Logan, the BKFC middleweight champion has no chance against the younger fighter. Dropping a story post on IG, he said,

“I see a lot of people saying, ‘Mike’s the toughest guy on the planet, this is Jake’s biggest challenge yet… Yo, you’re fools. You are fools if you think Mike Perry stands a chance against Jake Paul.”

Tearing down the narrative, the older Paul brother saw no chance of Perry winning against Jake despite his ocean of experience and tenacity towards violence.