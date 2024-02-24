Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: Both ‘Kingry’ and ‘The Dream’ Raise Doubts on Fight’s Future – Here’s Why

One of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year takes place in April between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. The two men have been going back and forth on social media for a while now. However, a few weeks back, both Garcia and Haney took to social media to confirm a date for the fight, suggesting everything was in place for the fight to go ahead. However, recent tweets made by both fighters once again casts a shadow of a doubt over a fight that seemed too good to be true in the first place.

A few hours back, Garcia took to social media to express his frustrations about the venue of the fight. It came as quite a surprise when reports emerged that the Garcia-Haney fight would take place in New York.

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was the target venue for the fight. However, fights of this stature usually take place in Las Vegas, which is why the boxing community was left stunned at the venue decision.

Garcia stated that he did not want the fight to take place in New York. He insisted that the fight take place in the fight capital of the world.

In response to Garcia’s tweet, Haney accused the 25-year-old of ‘planning his escape’ and using the location as yet another trick to pull out of the fight. Garcia had the final say on the matter when he said,

“Why are you trying to paint that picture to the public, towards the guy who is making you more money in your life and in your entire career- Sad to see. That is real hoe behavior which you learned from your dad so I can’t blame you.”

https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1761192072646684923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



With everything almost finalized, the venue comes as an additional issue in a fight that has already been extremely difficult to put together.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney headed for a fallout?

Getting big names in boxing to face each other is extremely difficult. The bigger the names involved, the more facts outside of fighting needs to be considered. Devin Haney is a name that Garcia has been wanting for a long time now. ‘King’ Ryan is one fighter that is actively pursuing the biggest and toughest fights available.

https://twitter.com/Realdevinhaney/status/1761182974719172652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The location will be a huge factor in the success of the fight. Haney in a tweet also claimed that New York was chosen as a location to not compete with Canelo Álvarez, who will be fighting in Las Vegas in the first week of May.