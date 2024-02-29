Jake Paul Girlfriend: Who Is Jutta Leerdam? How Long Has ‘The Problem Child’ Been Dating Her? And Other FAQs

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam made headlines when they revealed their relationship. It was something fans never expected. Mainly because the pair are from two different parts of the world and are from two different disciplines. Leerdam is a professional speed skater, and she is Dutch. Paul, on the other hand, is an American social media star turned boxer. So when they announced that they were dating, fans could not believe it.

Jutta Leerdam is somewhat of a phenom when it comes to female speed skating. The Dutch international has won multiple championships in the Junior and Senior categories.

She has also set Dutch records in the sprints and is the reigning World 1000m and European 1000m champion in speed skating.

When did Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam start dating?

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam confirmed their relationship back in April 2023. They revealed their relationship via Instagram as well as YouTube.

They have been dating since April and have flown across the world multiple times to support each other in their respective sports.

How long has ‘The Problem Child’ been dating Jutta Leerdam?

The pair have been together since last April, which means they have been dating for just a little over 10 months. In April 2024, they will celebrate their anniversary.

Jake Paul will do something grand for their one-year anniversary. Paul surprising Leerdam, is a common theme in their relationship. ‘The Problem Child’ surprises his girlfriend with visits or random gifts and then posts it on social media and YouTube.

Is Jake Paul married?

Jake Paul is not married to anyone. The social media star has gotten ‘married’ in the past, but it was all a publicity stunt. However, this time, he does intend to get married to Jutta Leerdam.

Back in 2019, Paul and his then-girlfriend Tana Mongeau posted a video of them getting ‘married’. However, they later revealed it was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Following that, he got very serious in his relationship with OnlyFans model Julia Rose. Paul even claimed that he would tie the knot with Rose.

The pair had a very public breakup with allegations of cheating involved. However, ‘The Problem Child’ seems happy with the Dutch speed skater currently.

In his latest Instagram post, he revealed that he was fighting for his family, as well as Leerdam, which is why he has to win his next fight.