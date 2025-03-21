‘I Hate Canelo Alvarez’: Jake Paul Accuses Mexican Legend of Chasing Big Paychecks Without Giving Back to Boxing

Jake Paul, rather ironically, has called out Canelo Alvarez for going after big-money fights. The YouTuber-turned-boxer sat down for an interview with David Benavidez on his YouTube channel to discuss the current state of boxing. With both Paul and Benavidez on the same podcast, it didn’t take long for Canelo’s name to pop up. Both of them have been actively trying to fight the Mexican for over a year now but to no avail.

Interestingly, this is why ‘The Problem Child’ doesn’t consider Alvarez a legend of Mexican boxing. But, if one compares Paul’s track record and Canelo’s track record, the story would explain itself. The 28-year-old has always claimed he is always looking to make the best fights and fight ‘real boxers’. But in his last fight, he fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, solely for the paycheck, and to think otherwise would be paradoxical to logic.

But now he is accusing Canelo of doing the same. “That’s where I hate on Canelo because he’s now taking the paycheck, not doing what’s good for the sport. He’s never done anything for boxing.”, Paul claimed.

Funnily enough, Paul’s own co-host, the WBA “Regular” light heavyweight, and the WBC light heavyweight interim champion Benadivez saw through the irony and replied, “Fighting you would be taking a paycheck.”

Paul’s response to that? He claims that this fight would be huge for boxing because his fanbase is the next generation of boxers. But from what the purists of the sport see, this fight makes no sense.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Canelo had almost agreed to the Jake fight as well. However, he backed out at the last minute, making the younger Paul brother furious.

Jake explains why Canelo fight fell through

‘The Problem Child‘ was on the cusp of achieving his biggest goal since becoming a boxer back in 2018. Very early on, he made it clear that his end goal in boxing was to eventually fight Canelo for his world titles (WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles).

Yes, despite only having fought one pro boxer in his prime (Tommy Fury) and still losing that fight, the American still has championship aspirations.

A month or so ago, this pipe dream almost turned into reality as both parties were in talks for a showdown. With Canelo showing interest in him, Paul seemed to be pumped up on social media, dropping hints about the fight at will.

And then Turki Alalshikh jumped in and snaked Canelo away for a fight against Terence Crawford and asked Paul to fight Mr. Beast or the YouTuvbe-Disney title.

Although the undisputed Super Middleweight champ never gave any explanation for it, Paul believes it was because Alalshikh has a personal dislike of him.

“Basically Turki (Alalshikh) hates me, absolutely hates me…We were negotiating for 2 months straight and the whole entire time Turki was doing everything in his power to strip the fight,” he explained.

Jake Paul says that Turkialalsikh is paying Canelo Alvarez $100 million to fight William Scull just to take the fight away from him pic.twitter.com/X0yzbZlgdT — Hassan (@Hassanwellss) March 20, 2025

‘The Problem Child’ also claims that the Saudi Arabian minister is now paying him $100 million for his next fight against William Scull.