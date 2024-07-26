Shakur Stevenson Reacts to Terence Crawford Using Floyd Mayweather Example to Defend Him Against Haters

Shakur Stevenson is one of the rising stars in the world of boxing. However, when the 27-year-old took on Artem Harutyunyan in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey and secured a unanimous decision at the end of 12 rounds, his popularity took a massive hit due to the subdued nature of the bout. But while fans might be irate with Stevenson, elder brother Terence Crawford believes he did no wrong.

‘Bud’ recently sat down for an interview with Andrew Ward where he was asked about Stevenson’s recent fight and the backlash he has been getting for his performance.

Crawford believes that Stevenson did everything he was supposed to do, hit and not get hit and win the fight. Saying that not everyone is a KO artist, Crawford cited the example of Floyd Mayweather.

He further added:

“Everyone needs to understand that Shakur moved up, this is his third weight division. You gonna talk crazy to boxers and say well he is not knocking this guy, well why don’t you get in the ring and fight someone and see how hard it is to knock someone out.”



Stevenson agreed with his ‘elder brother’ and reacted to the tweet with a few emojis. Crawford went on to add that just because fans pay for tickets and support the sport, they do not have the right to say anything that comes to mind.

Meanwhile, Crawford himself will be aiming to take a step closer to legendary status with his recent plans in boxing.

Crawford moving towards super fight with Canelo?e

Crawford is on the back of a career-defining win over Errol Spence Jr. in his latest outing. ‘Bud’. In the process he Retained WBO welterweight title and won the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles. In his upcoming bout, Crawford is moving up in weight to take on Israil Madrimov.

However, in Crawford’s mind this is just a stepping stone to his ultimate goal.

In recent interviews, ‘Bud’ has very optimistically stated that a fight with Canelo Alvarez is very much possible. He insists that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of fight which will take place after he has secured a win or two more.

Well, sure enough he is on his way there. Now, whether Canelo agrees to the fight or not is a different question altogether. But fans can cross that bridge when they get to it.