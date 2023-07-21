George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Purses & Salaries: How Much Money Will the Fighters Earn?

In a thrilling IBF World Title Eliminator, George Kambosos Jr., former unified lightweight champion, will face Maxi Hughes, the ex-British lightweight champion. The highly anticipated 12-round battle will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. This boxing bout has generated a lot of excitement among fans since both competitors are among the finest in their division.

Advertisement

Given the intensity of the battle, spectators are also intrigued as to how much money the competitors would make. So, without further ado, let’s see how much money Kambosos vs. Hughes will make.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Purses

It is vital to remember that fighters’ earnings are rarely revealed prior to their contests. However, a figure may be created by evaluating the combatants’ prior purses and also by looking at a few reports online.

Advertisement

That being said, Kambosos got a base pay of $6 million plus an extra $1.9 million, for a total of nearly $7.9 million. As a result, we can estimate that he will receive about $7 million in this fight, according to InsideSports.

On the other hand, there are no reports on the internet regarding Hughes’ past fight wages. As a result, estimating the number is difficult. However, given his expertise and popularity, he is very certain to get a six-figure sum.

These figures are based on the fighter’s prior earnings. As a result, they are subject to change, as there will be extra bonuses and sponsorship money, added after the fight.

A brief about the boxers

Maxi Hughes has stayed unbeaten since his setback in 2019. He is now on a seven-fight winning run. And he will battle to keep it this weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Georges Kambosos Jr. is one of the finest in the game, having defeated boxers such as Teofimo Lopez. Until 2021, he had an unbeaten professional record.

Unfortunately, Kambosos suffered a defeat in 2022 by Devin Haney. He experienced a same fate the next year, when Haney defeated him once more in the rematch. Kambosos will hunt for methods to get back into the win column in this bout.

That said, it is an important fight for both combatants. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST, with the main event ringwalks beginning at 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST.

Because of the duration of the undercard fights, these times may alter. The battle will be televised on ESPN+ in the United States, and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Click here for more UFC/Boxing news.