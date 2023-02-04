When Was Andrew Tate Arrested: Is the ‘Top G’ Released From Prison?

Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate in late December. The pair were taken into custody on alleged charges of rape, money laundering, and for their alleged roles in a human trafficking ring.

Tate and his brother have maintained their innocence in the same period of time and reiterated on multiple occasions that they are being reprimanded by the ‘Matrix’ for their forthright and outspoken nature.

Tate believes he is being targeted due to his enhanced popularity amongst the youth, who align themselves with his mindset, which has seen him be scrutinized over the past year due to the contentious nature of his ideologies.

Since their arrest, the brothers have witnessed their wealth diminish as the authorities seized a large portion of their wealth, including their vehicles. A sizeable number of luxurious cars possessed by the brothers were seized from their hands, including the Top G’s prized possession, his Bugatti.

The duo has since been held in a Romanian prison and is yet to be released.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate implore the media!

Andrew Tate recently hired high-profile lawyer Tina Glandian as his lawyer. Glandian had previously represented several A-List celebrities, such as Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and Chris Brown.

This comes after the brothers’ fresh appeal against their detention was rejected by Romanian authorities, which now have the power to hold them in prison for the rest of February.

The Tate brothers were recently briefly transferred from their current location as they submitted a fresh appeal against their unlawful detention. Amid their transportation scene, the two brothers could be heard talking to the media, where they firmly maintained their innocence.

Furthermore, they implored the media to continue researching the alleged unlawful arrest. Andrew Tate went as far as to state that the concept of justice was obsolete in Romania.

Tate said:

“You know I’m innocent..There’s not much justice in Romania.”

An unexpected turn in their fairytale rise to prominence.

What’s next for Andrew Tate?

As things stand, Tate has lost his second appeal against being detained in a Romanian prison. His current standing is still yet to be confirmed, with the investigation pending.

Regardless of how they pursue this case, the guaranteed aspect of this entire scenario will be the damage their reputation and credibility will take in the wake of these speculations.

