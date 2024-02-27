Jake Paul Next Fight: Is ‘The Problem Child’ Facing Indian Star Neeraj Goyat Next?

Jake Paul returns to action for the first time in 2024 in a few days. ‘The Problem Child’ had an extremely active 2023, where he fought thrice. Paul lost once and won the other two fights. The younger Paul brother aims to surpass his activity level from last year or, at the very least, match it. Needless to say, despite having an opponent fixed, Paul has been going back and forth with several fighters on social media. Chief among them is Indian boxing star, Neeraj Goyat. With all the rumors surrounding Goyat and Jake Paul, let’s take a look at a few questions fans have about Goyat and Paul.

Who is Neeraj Goyat?

For the uninitiated, Goyat is a boxer hailing from India. Goyat, who took home the bronze medal at the 2008 Youth Commonwealth Games, is the first Indian to appear in the WBC rankings.

He has been very active on social media and has quite a good following on Instagram. As of now, Goyat has over 800k followers. Interestingly, he was set to fight British famed boxer Amir Khan in 2019. But the fight never came to fruition.

Neeraj Goyat record

After turning pro in 2011, “Gangster” has amassed an 18-4-2 record, eight of which came via knockout. His most significant victory to date came in 2014 when he defeated Can Xu, the former WBA “regular” featherweight champion.

Is Neeraj Goyat fighting Jake Paul next?

Unfortunately, that is not the next fight for Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ is taking on Ryan Bourland this weekend. The fight card will be hosted in Puerto Rico, where Paul currently resides.

In addition to that, the fight purse Paul makes from this fight will be donated to a charity to improve the sport of boxing in Puerto Rico.

Jake Paul record

Jake Paul turned professional in 2020 with a technical knockout win over AnEsonGib. Since then, Paul has taken the sport very seriously and has dedicated his entire life to it. He has since fought nine times and has a record of 8-1. The sole loss in his career came against none other than Tommy Fury last year.

Will Neeraj Goyat vs. Jake Paul ever happen?

Paul is extremely picky with his opponents and more often than not, picks matchups that are extremely favourable for him. This is most evident in his recent fight where he will take on Ryan Bourland. Therefore, there is a possibility that Paul can take on Goyat for a fight. However, whether that happens remains to be seen.

Neeraj Goyat next fight

Unfortunately, at this point, there is no information about the next fight for Neeraj Goyat. However, given the fact that he has been in a fierce exchange with Jake Paul, an interesting boxing showdown could be in the making.