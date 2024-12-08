Jake Paul Receives Serious Callout from Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis After Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul’s boxing journey might be heading into uncharted territory as Gervonta “Tank” Davis has officially called him out. This challenge comes on the heels of Paul’s controversial victory over none other than Mike Tyson—a fight that shattered pay-per-view and gate records.

Paul, who has made a name for himself by taking on a mix of YouTubers, retired MMA fighters, and now a legendary heavyweight, has long teased a desire to face a professional boxer in their prime with serious accolades.

Davis, the reigning WBC lightweight boxing champion, known for his lightning speed and devastating power, seems eager to give Paul a glimpse of what a world champion actually looks like.

“Yeah tell him this is my callout. Jake Paul what up, what up Jake Paul”

Gervonta Davis called out Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/xKAGjKonL3 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 8, 2024

But here’s the catch—weight. At first glance, this potential matchup looks like a logistical nightmare. Davis, typically fighting in the lightweight and super lightweight divisions (around 135-140 lbs), would need to face Paul, who last fought Tyson at heavyweight.

Jake’s fights usually hover in the cruiserweight range, meaning there’s at least a 30-40 lbs gap to negotiate. Finding a suitable catchweight that satisfies both fighters—and gets approved by commissions might be as challenging as the fight itself.

If negotiations move forward, this could be one of the biggest bouts in boxing history. Whether you’re rooting for Paul to keep surprising the world or for Davis to show him what elite boxing looks like, there’s a good chance, it will break more records than the Tyson fight.

The fight that makes more sense is the Canelo Alvarez match-up. However, it seems ‘The Problem Child‘ is not keen on that fight anymore.

Paul disses Canelo match up

Paul has never been shy about calling out the biggest names in boxing, often declaring that his ultimate dream matchup would be against Canelo Alvarez, one of the sport’s most decorated fighters.

Yet, in a surprising twist, now that Canelo has finally shown interest in fighting Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer seems to be backing away.

Paul addressed the situation bluntly in a tweet, writing,

“Why the fuck would I give him the payday? When I beat him it would be the same bullshit and lies…”

Why the fuck would I give him the payday? When I beat him it would be the same bullshit and lies…that Canelo was too small and Jake Paul paid him off https://t.co/FiGKo4UZuJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2024



The dismissive tone suggests Paul has no intention of entertaining the fight, despite years of fans speculating about such a showdown.