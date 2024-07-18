Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Platinum’ This Weekend

Before realizing his dream bout against Mike Tyson, Jake Paul will have to first get past BKFC champion and violent knockout artist Mike Perry as they meet this weekend on July 20 in Tampa Florida. ‘The Platinum’ superstar is guaranteed a sum of $1 million to fill in for the Hall of Fame boxer who had to pull out due to an ulcer flare-up.

‘The Problem Child’ is racking up the biggest payday among the two fighters expected to walk away with a guaranteed purse of $3 million, as per Sportysalaries.com, not to mention the massive PPV shares.

Adding that to the equation, Paul will most likely walk out with a whopping $8 million courtesy of the 60% PPV cut. As for Perry, his 40% share will ensure him a total of $3 million as total earnings.

In addition to this, this will be the 31-year-old’s first professional boxing bout since 2015 after he suffered a loss to Kenneth McNeil. For Paul, this will be another day at the office against a more violent opponent with the young YouTuber turned boxer having picked up his last win in March.

While the Ohio native is looking to make his way into the title conversation with the cruiserweight title in mind, his opponent Perry has his sights set on a much bigger fight than the younger Paul brother!

Mike vs Mike – ‘Platinum’ Perry aims big with Tyson fight

Since leaving the UFC, Mike Perry has become the star attraction of the BKFC, making more dough than he used to in the MMA promotion back in the day.

In addition to that, the upcoming bout against Paul is going to make him a fortune but Perry is aiming past Paul, eyeing to step into the ring with the great ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The BKFC champion recently made an appearance on the Mighty Cast podcast with UFC veteran and One FC superstar, Demetrious Johnson where he got candid about his dream matchup. He said,

“I was gonna say you know, this Netflix deal with Mike Tyson, I mean, I feel like I knock Jake out and they’ll be like, ‘Hey, do you wanna fight Mike instead?’”

Confident that he would derail the Jake Paul hype train, Perry claimed that he would be a better match-up for Tyson and that he could endure the former heavyweight’s bone-cracking punches.