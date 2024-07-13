“JJ’s Upset With Floyd Mayweather”: KSI Eyes to Take on Boxing Legend to Settle Score for Deji

A few years ago at the Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, UAE, boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather proved that you can’t play boxing. The undefeated former champ defeated YouTuber turned-boxer Deji in six rounds in 2022, humiliating him in public. Reflecting on the same thing, Deji’s older brother KSI vowed revenge, eying a clash with Mayweather.

It’s now personal for the British influencer, revealed his trainer, Alexis Demetriades in an exclusive to The Sun. He said, that it was personal now. Accusing the authorities of changing the gloves from 14s to 10s, he claims that Deji was paid to do it.

Apparently Deji was asked to tell Mayweather to calm down if it got too much since this was just an exhibition but when the YouTuber did so, Mayweather threw caution to the wind and pummeled Deji.

“One of Mayweather’s camp came up to Deji and said, ‘If it gets a little bit hot and you’re in the clinch just tell Floyd to calm down a little bit because it’s an exhibition and he’ll be with you. At one point, Deji was like, ‘S***, it’s getting a little bit hot.’ And Mayweather was like, ‘F*** you. I’m Floyd Mayweather’, and tried to kill him.’

KSI is targeting a fight against Floyd Mayweather to avenge how he treated Deji 😳 “There's a personal thing there with Deji, JJ's upset with Mayweather. There's a personal thing, there's an appetite for that fight for JJ, he thinks he's a prick.” [Alexis – via @TheSun] pic.twitter.com/EEwaV30IYd — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) July 12, 2024

Finally in the sixth, the referee had seen enough and saved Deji from further humiliation. .

Now, his big brother KSI wants a piece of action, not under exhibition rules but under professional rules, looking to avenge his little brother. Demetriades also stated,

“That’s JJ’s little brother. So there’s animosity there, there’s an appetite for that fight for JJ, he thinks he’s a p***k.”

Meanwhile, Mayweather is trying to lure in Shakur Stevenson, teasing a potential matchup with Gervonta Davis.

Mayweather wants to sign Stevenson

After defending his title against German Olympian, Artem Harutyunyan, WBC lightweight champion, Shakur Stevenson is a free agent now. Splitting up with Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotion, Stevenson is looking for a new promoter despite Arum’s $15 million offer.

Goldenboy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are already in talks with the fighter.

However as it looks, Stevenson might already have a name in his mind. Rumors are, Mayweather will field Shakur. Boxing fanatic and YouTuber ‘Blue Blood Sports TV’ began tearing the rumor by first dismissing the claim that Shakur Stevenson had brought in Floyd Mayweather as his official advisor. He said,

“’ll tell you what – Floyd Mayweather has a deal on the table that he is offering Shakur Stevenson, I can tell you that. It’s a multi-fight deal that’s going to guarantee Shakur Stevenson gets a fight with Gervonta Davis at some point in time.”

In fact, Mayweather might as well sign the 22-0 fighter solely because of his negotiating prowess and moreover. Besides, Shakur isn’t reluctant to side with Mayweather either.