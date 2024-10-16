KSI Goes After Conor McGregor, Calling Him a Disgrace to Ireland and His Family

KSI is not backing down from Conor McGregor. The Irishman recently went after the YouTuber for his new song ‘Thick of It and joined in on the hate by claiming he wanted to fight ‘The Nightmare’ just because of how ‘s*it’ his new song was. Of course, ‘JJ’ too, does not have anything nice to say about the former UFC champion and so, has called him a disgrace to Ireland and his family.

In a recent interview with Biel Lell on X, the YouTuber-turned-boxer spoke about McGregor and called him an embarrassment.

“You can hear the c*caine in his voice man, legit. I feel like he’s a disgrace to the whole of Ireland, a disgrace to his whole family and I don’t know, I think it’s embarrassing, he’s an embarrassment.”

McGregor has been on a bit of a tear, calling out people for his comeback fight to the UFC. While it’s rumored that Dan Hooker is the one he is facing, other names like Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Nate Diaz have also come up.

‘The Notorious‘ has also taken shots at featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, claiming that the Spaniard and his family were instead Georgians. Knowing McGregor’s violently regressive views on immigration in Ireland though, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Now, regardless of McGregor’s many antics, KSI too has been busy, making music no one likes and calling out Hollywood A-listers.

KSI calls out Tom Holland for his new drink

Ironically, the founder of PRIME hydration, KSI is not happy to see celebrities creating products just to make money off their fans. The Brit recently reacted to Tom Holland’s new drink.

The Spiderman actor, who has previously been open about his struggle with alcoholism, has launched a new premium non-alcoholic beer. And while it has been praised all over social media for being a welcome change and a way for people with addiction to socialize without tapping into the peer pressure of consuming alcohol, KSI seems to have a massive problem with it.

When ‘The Nightmare’ saw the news on X, he responded by saying,

“This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans? This is selling crap to people who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.”

However, what seemed like a shot at the young British actor at first, is actually just KSI trolling him. In a later tweet, the influencer confessed that since he doesn’t dabble in booze anymore, he can really get behind the idea of non-alcoholic beer.

However, his followers have since claimed that KSI was only backtracking hard since he got called out by legions of fans who have been supportive of the Spider-Man actor’s motives.