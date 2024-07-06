KSI Mocks ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Superfan’ iShowSpeed’s Heartbreak Over Portugal’s Euro 2024 Quarterfinal Defeat

Popular streamer iShowSpeed has been in Europe for the past few weeks, as he is following the Euro 2024 and cheering on his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately for Speed and millions of other Ronaldo fans worldwide, the dream ended last night against France. The loss broke Speed’s heart, and while many empathized with him, YouTuber turned boxer KSI took to Twitter to mock the streamer and remind him that England was going to win the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team took on France in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024. Although France went in as favorites, nothing separated the teams at the end of 90 minutes and the game headed towards extra time. However, even an additional 30 minutes were not enough to find a winner, and Portugal eventually lost when Joao Felix missed a spot kick during the penalty shootout.

iShowSpeed took to Instagram to share a reel of his reactions during the game. The streamer was left devastated after Portugal’s loss and took out his frustration by punching a glass bottle. Soon after, KSI posted a screenshot of a distraught Speed with a caption that said,

“Unfortunately mate, it’s coming home @ishowspeedsui”



Well, the 31-year-old YouTuber will be aiming to draw inspiration from his national team as he prepares to take on two opponents on the same night for the second time.

KSI to take on Anthony Taylor and Slim

The Prime hydration co-founder suffered his first-ever loss in the boxing ring last year against Tommy Fury. After the loss, he stated that he was done with the sport as he believed he did enough to secure a win.

Nevertheless, after spending some time on the sidelines, the itch to compete again grew to a point where it could not be ignored. Therefore, KSI has decided to step into the boxing ring once again to take on two fighters on the same night.

While the 31-year-old will be taking on Anthony Taylor and Slim in back-to-back fights, this is surprisingly not the first time that KSI has taken on two opponents on the same night. He emerged victorious doing so in 2022 and will be aiming to repeat the feat this time around.