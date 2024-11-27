‘Because We Are Bigger’: KSI Confident Showdown With Jake Paul Would Outshine Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua ‘Worldwide’

KSI has made some tall claims regarding a potential fight against Jake Paul. The Brit believes the two YouTuber-turned-boxers will garner more attention than a bout featuring Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Now, after what Paul pulled off with his fight against Mike Tyson, KSI’s claim doesn’t seem too outlandish, does it?

‼️ KSI believes a fight with Jake Paul is bigger ‘worldwide’ than a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury [Via – @JOE_co_uk on YT] pic.twitter.com/qDYF3HxRhV — IFN (@IfnBoxing) November 26, 2024

KSI is pretty sure how big his fight with Paul would be. He told Joe UK during an interview:

“I’d say worldwide, me vs. Jake, and I’d say UK, AJ vs. Tyson….Me and Jake are bigger in terms of notoriety.”

Of course, the internet presence that both KSI and Paul have is immense. They both make music, both have been featured in Netflix documentaries, and their YouTube channels are a rage. So their popularity worldwide is arguably greater than Fury and Joshua.

YouTubers seem to have taken over the boxing game, much to the dread of the purists. However, the truth is that their cards have sold more PPVs than professional fighters on many occasions. This has also created a beeline of celebrities or retired athletes trying to get into the ring.

KSI has started Misfits Boxing, a promotion for influencer boxers. Ahead of their ‘Supercard’ event in Qatar this weekend, which features many internet-celebrity boxers, KSI spoke about the growth of his company.

KSI on Misfits changing the fight game

KSI and Misfits have grown exponentially in the past few years. From hosting events just in the UK, to the ‘Supercard’ now.

Both KSI, a.k.a. The Nightmare, and Misfits have played a part in making influencer boxing a rage among fans.

“From England to Ireland to Qatar and hopefully around the world. We’re just going up and up and up, that’s just how we are and yeah we’ve got a big 2025 for sure,” said KSI.

The Brit feels that Misfits Boxing can only grow from here. They have some huge events planned for 2025. KSI wants to stage cards across the world, including Australia and the United States, and also revealed that he would be fighting in March or April next year.