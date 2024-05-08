Sean O’Malley Draws Inspiration from Tom Brady to Navigate Career Challenges: “Murderers Waiting to Fight Me”

The UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley, may be hunting for a boxing match against Ryan Garcia. However, that doesn’t mean he has shifted his focus from his UFC affairs. ‘Sugar’ appeared in bodybuilder-YouTuber Bradley Martyn’s latest video, where he counted the UFC challenges awaiting him. The 29-year-old also wanted to have a work ethic like the NFL icon, Tom Brady, who stayed on the top of his game for a prolonged period thanks to his dedication and commitment.

O’Malley proved to be a worthy UFC champion with an incredible in-octagon performance in his first title defense fight at UFC 299. Still, the Montana native knew that he had lots more to accomplish as a UFC bantamweight. There are several devastating rivals in O’Malley’s division, all of whom want to get their hands on his title.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old revealed that he wanted to surpass even Conor McGregor in terms of popularity. But O’Malley knew that achieving such a position would require putting his heart and soul into the game, much like Brady. He said,

“Tom Brady is the Greatest Of All Time. He is super inspiring. I’m just 29, I got a good amount of years [left in the sport]. So right now, my main focus is to stay focused [like Brady]. Merab’s next, Cory Sandhagen, Umar. I have absolute murderers waiting to fight me. So, right now it’s just me staying focused.”

Well, O’Malley’s last two encounters at UFC 292 and UFC 299 indicate that he is focused and working hard indeed. At the same time, he has also been vocal about his wish to take on the famed boxer Ryan Garcia, inside a ring.

After a few heated social media feuds, the possibilities of an in-ring clash between O’Malley and Garcia are looking pretty bright now. This is why O’Malley derided one of the controversial combat sports personas who was trying to get in the way of his boxing match against Garcia.

Sean O’Malley mocked Conor McGregor’s ex-teammate Dillon Danis after he teased a fight against Ryan Garcia

One of O’Malley’s YouTube videos revealed that Dana White and Co. had no problems with allowing him to fight boxing matches. This approval might have several fans guessing that the O’Malley vs. Garcia encounter will materialize sooner than expected.

However, recently, Conor McGregor’s former BJJ training partner, Dillon Danis, made an interesting offer for Garcia. Danis’ ‘X’ post read that he would give away his entire net worth to Garcia if the boxer managed to defeat him inside the ring.

The 25-year-old boxer didn’t pay much heed to Danis’ words. But ‘El Jefe’ was brutally derided by O’Malley, who implied that Danis had a meager net worth of “$80k”.

O’Malley’s action implies that he doesn’t want anyone to get in between his probable in-ring encounter against Garcia. However, his words on Bradly Martyn’s show indicate that he is equally serious about his UFC affairs. Hence, it won’t be wrong to predict that O’Malley will hold onto the UFC bantamweight gold for a long time if he manages to maintain his “focus.”