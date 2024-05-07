“To Catch Mini Drake’s”: Ryan Garcia and YouTuber Vitaly Join Forces to Catch Predators on Live Stream

Ryan Garcia just fanned the fire, adding more fuel to the already feuding rappers- Kendrick Lamar and Drake. While the boxer is on the defense following the Ostarine gate, ‘KingRy’ recently took a cheap shot at Grammy award-winning artist Drake, indirectly calling him a deviant.

Amidst the ongoing war of words between Lamar and Drake, dissing each other on tracks, Garcia out of the blue dropped a bomb promoting his special appearance on the show ‘Catching Predators’ with Vitaly. Firing a shot at Drake, Garcia tweeted,

“Casually about to catch mini drake’s.”

Referencing allegations against the rapper, the 25-year-old used Lamar’s claim to promote his appearance and hit Drake where it hurts the most. A few days ago, Garcia was blown away by Lamar’s latest track which had the supposed pedophilia allegation against Drake. Lauding the 36-year-old American, Garcia put out a post, declaring Lamar as the winner against Drake in their rap battle.

For those who are concerned about the show, the boxer will make a special appearance on the fourth night of the 10-night scout for deviancy. The boxer will join hands with the YouTuber to ensnare pedophiles starting at 7:00 pm PST/10 PM EST on May 7th.

Amidst all the theatrics, Garcia also shot back at Conor McGregor for lashing out after the PED accusations against him. To settle things, man to man, the boxer even called out the Irish fighter to a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Ryan Garica hits back at McGregor; wants a bare-knuckle fight

‘The Notorious’ one was singing Garcia’s praises after he defeated his rival Devin Haney in the highly anticipated bout. But soon after reports flooded the internet about Garcia using Ostarine, McGregor was quick to respond. Taking a u-turn, the fighter-turned-entrepreneur slammed the youngster unapologetically putting out a now-deleted tweet.

McGregor even urged the boxing commission to ban the 25-year-old or else he would take matters into his own hands to hand Garcia a beating. Garcia however, did not sit silent for too long. He clapped back at the UFC fighter claiming he would destroy the fighter and saying that “he will put McGregor to sleep.”