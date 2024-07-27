Manny Pacquiao’s Purse and Payout vs Rukiya Anpo: Filipino Boxer’s Estimated Earnings Revealed

Fight fans will once again witness the grace and finesse of legendary 8-division boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao on Sunday in an exhibition bout against former K1 Kickboxing champion, Rukiya Anpo. Scheduled at the renowned Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the 45-year-old Filipino icon is lacing up the gloves for a big fat paycheck on July 28.

While ‘Pacman’ is a massive draw with the fight being listed as a PPV marquee event streamed live by RIZIN, Anpo will also make a fortune if he abides by the rules and plays nicely.

Well, even though the earnings for this fight have not been disclosed yet, considering the magnitude of the event, Manny is expected to take home a bigger purse than $5 million – the amount he earned against Yordenis Ugas. On top of it, the added PPV shares will ensure that both fighters walk away with substantial payouts

The Pacquiao vs. Anpo bout will commence at midnight on Sunday, July 28, ET / 5 a.m. in the UK, with ring walks slated at 5 a.m. ET / 10 a.m in the UK. Meanwhile, MMA great, Demetrious Johnson aka ‘Mighty Mouse’ has expressed his readiness to crossover to boxing and touch gloves with Pacquiao.

DJ open to fight Pacquiao – “a fun fight to make”

Despite hanging up his gloves in 2021, ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is the name that enthralls fight fans across the world. Racking up titles in eight different weight classes, the Filipino was a killer in his prime, dismantling legends like Oscar De La Hoya, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Erik Morales with his lighting-quick combinations.

Now, MMA legend and current One FC’s flyweight champion, Johnson eyes a monumental crossover fight against the southpaw. During his visit to the Jaxxon podcast studio, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed a conversation he had with Tyron Woodley that got him thinking about a potential super fight against ‘Pacman.’

“I was talking with T-Wood [Tyron Woodley]. Tyron was like, ‘Hey they want me to fight Manny Pacquiao and I threw your name in the hat.’ I was like, ‘Why you throw my name in the hat like that?’ He goes, ‘You’re more his size’. And I sat there [thinking], I’ll take that fight. It’ll be a fun fight to make it happen.”

We don’t know the possibility of Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao but in all honesty ‘Pacman’ vs ‘Mighty Mouse’ looks like the fight to make. Period!