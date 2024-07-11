N3on Names KSI the Best Influencer-Boxer Over Logan and Jake Paul

Over the past few years, there has been a huge influx of social media influencers into the world of boxing, a trend was started by Logan Paul and KSI and taken forward by Jake Paul. These three men are considered the biggest names in the influencer boxing scene at the moment. However, for popular streamer N30n, one amongst Jake, Logan and KSI is the superior boxer.

A recent clip shared on Twitter shows N3on during a stream with popular YouTuber, Fousey where the two men discussed the influencers in the boxing scene.

Fousey then went on to ask N3on who he thinks it the best boxer right now. To which the 19-year-old said KSI without blinking. N3on believes the Prime co-owner is a tough guy and is super strong.

“I think honestly the best one is my brother KSI. Hell yeah bro, he is tough. That is my boy I did a collab with him. Bro he is strong as f**”

N3on believes that KSI is the best influencer boxer



Over the past few years, Jake Paul has established himself as the biggest and most active influencer boxer. KSI on the other hand, has not fought the same level of competition consistently as the younger Paul brother.

In addition to that, ‘The Problem Child’ has been extremely active, fighting a minimum of twice a year and taking on new challenges. So this assumption is just that, an assumption.

Now, the debate between who the better fighter is can easily be settled if the two men step into the ring. Unfortunately for fans, that does not seem likely given their consistent inability to get a deal done.

However, for N3on, picking the wrong side might come back to haunt him once again as it did last week with Nate Diaz.

N3on faces the wrath of team Diaz

Last week, N3on was one of the individuals in attendance during the press conference for Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz. During the presser, N3on asked Diaz an extremely disrespectful question which led to him being verbally abused by the Stockton native.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old it did not stop there.

Nate Diaz goes off on influencer N3on for his question at the #DiazMasvidal press conference



Once he left the building, he was jumped by Diaz’s entire entourage. Although nothing serious happened to the streamer, he probably learnt that it is not a good idea to disrespect fighters for a few extra views on social media.