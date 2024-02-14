“Tank Did Some Damage”: Ryan Garcia ‘New Rap Song’ with N3on Fails to Strike a Chord with Fans

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest names in boxing at the moment. ‘King’ made his professional debut at the age of 18 and since then has been under the spotlight. Garcia has an extremely large social media following and takes all the opportunities to maximize his fame outside the boxing ring as well. Despite being a student of sweet science, Garcia does not shy away from dipping his toes into different ventures outside of the ring. His most recent one, however, does not sit very well with fans.

Garcia recently appeared on a stream with a controversial streamer N30n. During the stream, Garcia and N3on boxed around a bit before Garcia revealed a big project that he had been working on.

The 26-year-old then went on to reveal that he has been working on making some music and went on to share it on stream. Needless to say, this is not something that sat well with boxing fans who mocked Garcia for his latest venture.

One fan said, “yikes”

Another fan added, “This is why he got his ass beat by Giovante..instead of staying lazor focused, dude is everywhere on social media with clones.”

Another fan commented, “He a musician now??”

“Boxers think they rappers”– commented a fan

Another fan added, “Convinced tank gave this man CTE after the fight.”

“Tank did some real damage to this young boy.”– commented a fan

Another fan commented, “add making music to the list of things he can’t do along with with boxing.”

Garcia’s music debut comes a few days after announcing one of the biggest fights of the year.

Ryan Garcia to beat his 2023 earnings thanks to Devin Haney?

Last week, to the shock of many, Ryan Garcia announced a confirmation of a fight against none other than Devin Haney. The 26-year-old took to Twitter to confirm a 20th April clash against someone he has known for a very long time.

Garcia is one of the few big-name boxers who has consistently sought out and fought the toughest possible fighters. This resulted in a massive payday in 2023 for Garcia.

According to reports, ‘King’ made a whopping $41 million thanks to his fight against Davis and Duarte. Garcia will be aiming to break that number this year and taking on Haney is a good way to start. A statement win against Haney could also help him secure a rematch against Gervonta Davis.