“Not Worth That”: KSI Seeks Rematch With Tommy Fury Under Reduced Pay Terms

KSI suffered his first loss inside the boxing ring against Tommy Fury. Despite losing to the fellow Brit, he claims that ‘TNT’ is not “worth it.” With ‘The Nightmare’ looking to return to the ring soon, all sorts of names are being thrown up as potential opponents.

Naturally, Fury comes up as an option since the YouTuber turned boxer will want to avenge his loss. However, if that fight does happen, there’s not much in it for Fury.

According to ‘The Nightmare,’ the fellow Brit does not bring much to the table in terms of PPV or the fight in general. In a recent interview with Fred Beck on YouTube, he spoke about a potential rematch-

“With me and Tommy, you know I want a rematch and we’re not gonna pay him the amount that we paid him last time coz he’s just not worth that. I think for us, when it makes sense, we’ll do it.“

KSI only holds all the cards regarding the pay because of his Misfits organization. He is the A-side almost always since his promotion sets up the fights.

Unfortunately for Fury, despite having beaten ‘The Nightmare’ previously, he will not have much say when it comes to fighter pay. Not just ‘The Nightmare’, but Jake Paul also feels Fury is constantly devaluing himself.

Paul reveals how Fury is de-valuing himself by not accepting a fight

Paul does not think Fury is making the smartest decisions regarding his career. The Brit seems to be dealing with the split from his fiance. As it turns out, he even refused the rematch against Paul on Netflix. In a recent interview with Donagh Corby, he had this to say about Fury,

“He definitely continues to de-value himself over time. Saying no to the Netflix opportunity was probably the dumbest thing a boxer in history has done…And now he’s got caught cheating, and got divorced and is a single father.“

“Molly Mae – we’re going to bring you in on W!” Jake Paul talks about how Tommy Fury made the “dumbest move a boxer has ever made” by turning down a rematch on Netflix, and fires some jabs at his old rival pic.twitter.com/HXNvYaErsK — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) August 23, 2024

Things aren’t going well for ‘TNT’ right now. Even Paul stated that the fight offers for him would only decrease in value from now on. Fury needs to gather himself, demonstrate his strength to the world, and rebuild himself after everything that has happened to him.