Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2 Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings for ‘The Cat’ and ‘Gypsy King’ for Their Rematch

This weekend, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are stepping into the ring for what promises to be one of the biggest heavyweight showdowns in boxing history. While fans are buzzing about the action-packed spectacle ahead, there’s another heavyweight battle taking place behind the scenes—the fight for the massive paychecks both fighters are set to pocket.

So, let’s break down the estimated earnings for ‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ and see what’s at stake financially for these two boxing giants.

How much are Fury and Usyk set to make?

According to reports from outlets like Fight Sports and The Independent, the total purse for the Usyk vs. Fury rematch is set at a jaw-dropping $190 million, with Usyk getting the bigger slice of the pie—55% to Fury’s 45%.

Usyk walked away with $45 million, while Fury, guaranteed his payday no matter the outcome, bagged a massive $100 million.

As for their net worths, Usyk is sitting on a cool $80 million, a big jump from the $35 million he had before his first fight with Fury and the $4 million he earned before taking on Anthony Joshua. Fury also rests easy on a fortune of around $140 million.

What is on the line?

Usyk and Fury won’t walk away as undisputed four-belt champions, thanks to the IBF’s decision to elevate Daniel Dubois to titleholder status.

That said, to the wider audience, these two are the undisputed best in the division. Period!

Between them, they’ve dominated names like Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Dubois five times (three by knockout) and racked up eight championship wins since 2015.

So, this will be a showdown for the ages. Fury has already claimed that he has been laser-focused for the last 3 months of his camp; and to the point where he hasn’t even spoken to his wife and kids.

Usyk, on the other hand, claims that speaking to his family gives him strength.

What happened in the first fight?

The first fight in May was an unforgettable battle, with Usyk narrowly winning by split decision. While both fighters showed their strengths, the match exposed key weaknesses that will need to be addressed in Saturday’s rematch.

Usyk’s landed an impressive 70 body shots, while Fury relied heavily on his long guard to control distance. Having been a cruiserweight champ, Usyk was expected to be quick but unfortunately for Tyson, he didn’t seem to have lost any off that pace dispute moving up in weight.

Usyk’s slick head movement even allowed him to slip inside and attack while Fury’s tendency to move straight back under pressure left him vulnerable, opening him up for body shots against the rope.

Fury also seemed slower and less precise, especially as the rounds went on which raised questions about his endurance against a smaller fighter who could push at it with pace throughout the fight.

This time around, the Gypsy King seems to have addressed that, at least in theory. He looks much leaner and has claimed to have been the best shape of his life going into the fight. Now, only time can tell if he can turn the tide.