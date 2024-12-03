mobile app bar

Oleksandr Usyk Says Tyson Fury Can Put Doubts to Rest About His Victory on December 21

Kevin Binoy
Published

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk - press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz - Guildhall - London Tyson Fury (right) faces off against Oleksandr Usyk during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77930818

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t interested in debating his victory over Tyson Fury—he believes the outcome speaks for itself. After their first bout, Fury stirred controversy by claiming the judges let Usyk win out of respect for Ukraine’s struggles. When asked about it, Usyk shrugged off the drama, pointing out that his hand was raised, and that’s all that matters.

Still, he’s not one to shy away from a challenge. With their December 21 rematch on the horizon, Usyk sees this as the perfect chance for Fury to prove his claims in the ring. 

During an interview, the Ukrainian boxer claimed none of this mattered to him right now and said,

“My hand was here, I win, thank you god. But if Tyson think Tyson win, then no problem. For me no problem, we have one more fight…”


Usyk made history back in May, taking a hard-fought split-decision win over Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999—and the first in the four-belt era.

The fight delivered plenty of drama, especially in the ninth round when Usyk had Fury in deep trouble. The referee even gave Fury a count, ruling that the ropes were the only thing keeping him on his feet.

Ultimately, Usyk’s skill and determination earned him the victory in what was a true heavyweight classic. The loss was a bitter pill for Fury, marking the first defeat of his professional career.

Now, the ‘Gypsy King’ is laser-focused on revenge and reclaiming the unified WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles in a highly anticipated rematch that will go down during the Riyadh Season event, the trailer for which has also been released. 

Epic trailer has fans spellbound for Fury vs Usyk 2 

Usyk and Fury are gearing up for their highly anticipated rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but if a new trailer is anything to go by, they can’t seem to escape each other even in their daily lives. 

The wild new promo, produced by BigTime Creative Shop, Riff Raff Films, and Megaforce, dropped on Sunday and brings a dark, horror-like vibe to the hype train. For just over two minutes, it shows Usyk and Fury constantly seeing each other’s faces in the most bizarre places—on little girls, punching bags, chicken sausages, and even the backs of random heads.

The trailer perfectly captures the tension and obsession between the two heavyweight titans ahead of their fight. Hopefully, the fight lives up to the hype. 

