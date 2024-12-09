Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2: Streaming Info, Full Fight Card, Location, Tickets Booking- a Complete Fan Guide

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to collide once again in a blockbuster rematch, with both men vying to cement their legacies as two of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Their first encounter in May saw Usyk make history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. He claimed Fury’s WBC title, adding it to his IBF, WBA, and WBO belts—a feat he had already achieved earlier at cruiserweight before moving up to the heavyweight division.

For Fury, it was the first loss of his career, despite starting strong in the fight. Usyk’s relentless pressure turned the tide, landing heavy shots that had Fury on his back.

A rematch clause was quickly activated, giving Fury the opportunity to reclaim his spot at the top.

While the rematch won’t be for undisputed status—Usyk was stripped of the IBF belt due to mandatory obligations—it’s still a colossal matchup with both men eager to cement their legacies.

As the date inches closer, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this epic clash—from streaming info and the full fight card to venue details and much more. Let’s dive into the ultimate fan guide for this can’t-miss event!

Usyk vs Fury full fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, unified heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Israil Madrimov, junior middleweights

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean, heavyweights

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen, heavyweights

Dennis McCann vs. Peter McGrail, junior featherweights

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor, featherweights

Time and where to watch

The epic rematch between Usyk and Fury is set to go down on December 21 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It starts bright and early at 10 a.m. ET, so get your coffee ready for some heavyweight action.

You can catch all the drama live on DAZN PPV for $39.99—a price well worth it to witness two of boxing’s best battle it out.

Tickets are already available on the official Riyadh Season website and on other select authorized platforms. Prices start at $150 for standard seats, with premium and ringside options going up to $2,500 for those looking to experience the fight up close.

Rivalry heats up

At the first pre-fight press conference in late October, Fury made it clear that he plans to finish the job this time. Reflecting on their last fight, the Gypsy King admitted he needs to bring a sharper focus and smarter strategy to secure victory. Fury, who has a history of knocking out opponents in rematches, believes this fight will follow that pattern.

Interestingly, however, Fury has softened his earlier stance that he deserved to win their first meeting. Now, he’s taking the loss in stride, viewing it as a stepping stone for the December 21 showdown.

With both fighters determined to leave no doubt this time, Fury emphasized that his goal remains unchanged—to go in and leave everything in the ring. For Fury, it’s not just about redemption; it’s about proving he’s still the king of the heavyweights.

Usyk, as he has always done, isn’t paying any attention to the media circus around him.