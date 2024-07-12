mobile app bar

Oscar De La Hoya Proposes Shakur Stevenson Signing with Floyd Mayweather’s Proven Blueprint

Kishore R
Published

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar De La Hoya

Envisioned and founded by 8-time boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, Goldenboy promotions has been in the boxing scene since 2002, racking up millions while bringing elite talents to the forefront. In fact, even the great Floyd Mayweather at one point had the ‘Goldenboy’ beside him during his ascension to greatness.

Taking a page from the same book, De La Hoya dropped a new Shakur Stevenson claim, revealing that there’s still a massive opportunity with the 27-year-old. The 51-year-old promoter in an exclusive to FightHype.com said that he saw an opportunity with Stevenson.

” I promoted (Floyd) Mayweather 15, 16 fights and so there’s kind of like a blueprint there you know. He needs opponents, he needs the right names, he needs William Zepeda.” 

But it all depends on what De La Hoya wanted to offer the boxer and what Stevenson has envisioned for himself.

Coming off of a decision win against Artem Harutyunyan on July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Stevenson is now a free agent with his contract with Top Rank, Bob Arum coming to an end on the same night.

Boxen: WBC-Weltmeisterschaft, Shakur Stevenson USA – Artem Harutyunyan GER, 06.07.2024 Artem Harutyunyan GER *** Boxing WBC World Championship, Shakur Stevenson USA Artem Harutyunyan GER , 06 07 2024 Artem Harutyunyan 

Now, the fighter is looking for acquaintances, and promotions of the likes of Mayweather Promotions and Matchroom have reeled in their bid to get the young sensation on board.

As it turns out, De La Hoya is also playing the same card, trying to rope in the young champion by reminding him that it was Oscar who catapulted Mayweather into fame by placing him against the top names.

As of right now, as a free agent, Stevenson will attend Saturday’s Matchroom card featuring IBF WW champ, Jaron Ennis but does that mean Stevenson is going to Eddie Hearn’s camp?

Matchroom or Mayweather Promotions?

After a successful title defense on Saturday,  Stevenson will return to the arena this Saturday, 13 July. Now, hold your horses there, the champ is not getting in the ring but will make an appearance in Matchroom Boxing’s Saturday feature headlined by Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan.

After a rather tumultuous journey with Top Rank promotion, the boxer looks like he has no plans to re-sign with Arum.

Caught at the crossroads, Stevenson is looking for a better future with eyes on both Mayweather Promotions and Matchroom Boxing.

While Mayweather’s firm has more of a boutique approach to fighters, concentrating on a core unit of 10-25 athletes, Eddie Hearn at Matchroom represents the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitriy Bivol, Jaron Ennis, and Jesse Rodriguez, as star power.

On the flip side, Mayweather has only Curmel Monton and needs a star like Shakur Stevenson to revolutionize itself. And as of now, the young boxer seems to be undecided, praising both Mayweather and Hearn for their exceptional resumes.

