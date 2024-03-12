Adin Ross Raises Stakes Proposing Same-Day Event Despite Legal Threat From KSI’s Misfits Boxing

Streamer Adin Ross is one of the biggest names in his field. The 23-year-old often hosts some of the biggest musicians, streamers, YouTubers, and even boxers on his stream. Naturally being a part of the influencer landscape, it did not come as a surprise when Ross announced his plans to get into the world of combat sports. Ross recently announced his plan on getting into the fight promotion business. However, his plans were immediately thwarted by KSI and Misfits boxing via a lawsuit.

However, the recent legal action has not deterred Ross’ spirit. If anything, it has spurred Ross on to take the competition head on. In a recent stream, he said,

“I am going to run my next boxing event on the day of Misfits (boxing) and we’re going to see who does better. And I am actually going to pay more money to get even bigger people. So I am letting yall know right now, we’re going to do the next boxing event on the day of Misfits. Cause I am going to be sanctioned by that day. And we will see who shi*s more.. We’ll see what happens since I am no competition right?”

The likes of Logan Paul, Jake Paul and KSI opened the floodgates for influencers in boxing. Over time, Jake Paul and KSI have established themselves as the most prominent influencer boxers. Paul and KSI have set up their own promotion companies, which not only promote their own events but also other boxing events. KSI’s promotion Misfits boxing recently served a legal notice to Adin Ross as he was planning on putting up his first boxing event.

A closer look at the legal situation between Adin Ross and Misfits boxing

The fight is booked on Adin Ross’s Kick streaming schedule, and he intends to stage it at his multimillion-dollar Miami warehouse. “Deen The Great” Nurideen Shahid Shabazz and Adam Saleh would be the combatants featured. It is ‘Deen’s’ contract that has started a legal battle between the two entities. The lawsuit alleges that Deen would be breaching his contract with Misfits if the match is held.



Ross even went a step ahead and posted a picture of the legal notice he was served. If the paperwork is authentic, Misfits Boxing is essentially claiming Deen the Great’s exclusive rights, which prevents him from being able to lawfully compete under another organization. Given Ross’ recent comments, it appears he has full confidence in that he is not breaching the law.