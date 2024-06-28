Ryan Garcia Delivers Blistering Diss on Devin Haney During Freestyle to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Ryan Garcia recently chose Kendrick Lamar’s way to fire another shot at his rival, Devin Haney. Music enthusiasts may know that Lamar’s rap song ‘Not Like Us’ is primarily a diss track for his bitter Canadian adversary, Drake. Interestingly, a recent ‘X’ update from ‘Happy Punch’ showcased ‘KingRy’ using the same track to diss ‘The Dream’ with a freestyle rap to its beat.

Well, the 25-year-old has showcased his affinity towards music previously as well. Garcia dropped his rap song on his YouTube channel on April 20 named ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’, which, as of now, has garnered more than 2M views. However, not many could’ve imagined that he would use his rap skills to get back at his bitter rival, Haney.

The video showcased Garcia chilling on a yacht with the YouTuber, ‘N3on,’ while the beat of ‘Not Like Us’ played in the background. This inspired Garcia to spit a few bars, some of which read,

“Devin Haney, you’re so weird, so g*y. I’m telling you guys how I don’t give a fu*k. Everybody knows that Devin Haney’s a bit*h too. Everybody knows that I don’t play with you bit*h, when I hit you with that left hook, you went asleep.”

Well, ‘KingRy’s’ rapping skills indicate that he will always have it as a career option even if he decides to quit boxing. The Victorville native’s one-year-long suspension will also provide him with enough time to polish his skills. It may also propel Garcia toward fulfilling his previous music-related promise.

Will Ryan Garcia fulfill his World Tour promise now that has an entire year?

Garcia’s musical debut garnered massive attention from the fans. His first-ever rap song, ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ touched the ‘1M views’ mark on YouTube pretty swiftly after its release. However, before that, an Instagram update from Garcia revealed that he would go on a ‘World Tour’ once the official video of his rap song crossed 1M.

‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ has touched even the 2M mark as of now, but it’s quite apparent that the complicated situation that Garcia faced after the Devin Haney fight didn’t leave him with enough space to make arrangements for a world tour.

Well, ‘KingRy’s one-year-long suspension may have disheartened several fans. But it would also provide him with enough time to make his desired move and go on a World Tour as he had promised. Looking at Garcia’s insane fame and commendable rap skills, it won’t be shocking if his World Tour events turn out to be huge crowd-pullers.