Ryan Garcia Shares Apology Video, ‘Regrets Everything,’ Promises Change Post-Rehab

Ryan Garcia has come up with an apology after his ex-wife Andrea Celina accused him of verbal abuse and damaging the house that they used to live in. Lately, ‘KingRy’ posted an Instagram video where he regretted his acts of violence towards his ex-wife. The video also revealed that he would go to “rehab” and become a noticeably better person within the next “couple of months”.

A lot has been going wrong for Garcia lately. And he’s been to blame for all of it. Literally!

The 25-year-old had the opportunity to grab Devin Haney’s WBC super lightweight championship on 20 April. But he missed weight for the fight, which eliminated the WBC super lightweight championship from their encounter.

‘KingRy’ may have managed to defeat ‘The Dream’ inside the ring. But the NYSAC found that he had used ostrarine to boost his in-ring performance against Haney. It ultimately earned him a one-year-long suspension from the sport along with the NYSAC overturning his victory to a ‘no contest’.

Gracia then got banned by the WBC for his intolerant comments against people of color and religious minorities. And now what can only be described an assault.

But now the Victorville native claims to have regretted everything he did with his ex-wife. In an Instagram post, he apologized to her and claimed that he was going to rehab.

“I woke up the next morning and regretted everything I did and said to Andrea. I’ve finally decided to get some help. I’m going to rehab. In the next couple of months, you’re gonna see a change.”

But many fans are still wondering what happened between Garcia and his ex-wife, which caused him to release an apology video. Well, a lot! ‘KingRy’s’ video was probably a measure to avoid the action that his ex-wife had threatened to take.

Ryan Garcia abused his ex-wife and vandalized her house

‘KingRy’ has been into several misconducts recently. And things went over the line this time again.

Garcia got heavily criticized once more, as his ex-wife Andrea Celina shared the screenshots of the abusive texts Garcia had sent. Shockingly, the boxer had also physically threatened her by saying “Ima fu*k you up” in one of them.

Things got even worse as Celina’s Instagram stories also revealed how Garcia had vandalized her house recently. Following this, she had also expressed that she would take legal help to deal with the situation.

Even after getting involved in so many untoward incidents, Garcia’s dark days still aren’t coming to an end. Hence, his decision to step into rehab and revamp his personality will probably be appreciated by fans, as it looks like the crying need of the hour.