Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis: ‘KingRy’ Claims Fight Against ‘Tank’ Was a Rescue Mission for Boxing’s Legacy

Boxing has faced challenges with the rise of UFC and bare-knuckle promotions, impacting its overall popularity. Despite this, major boxing matches, particularly like Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis in 2023, draw significant attention. The bout, featuring two prominent and skilled fighters in their prime, lived up to expectations, generating impressive PPV sales. Meanwhile, talking about it in a recent interview with Valuetainment, Garcia recently stated he chose to fight to save the sinking boat of boxing and reigniting the interest.

In a conversation with Patrick Bet-David, Garcia discussed his fight against Davis and revealed that he chose boxing because he observed that gimmicky fights were garnering more attention than genuine boxing matches. Recognizing Garcia and Davis as two current prominent stars, but went ahead with the fight, driven by a desire to rescue the integrity of boxing. In his words,

“I did this fight with Gervonta (Davis) specifically for a reason. It was more of a sacrifice to help save boxing because boxing was boring. Nobody was talking about it and it was losing to these gimmick fights that were making more noise than the real fight. I always knew that me and Gervonta were going to be a huge fight.”

Indeed, matches like Paul vs. Danis were the most talked about throughout the year, surpassing events like Joshua vs. Wallin. Speaking about it, he labeled these matches as gimmicky and aimed to bring back attention to real boxing matches like this. However, he knew that he would lose.

Ryan Garcia Anticipated Defeat Against Gervonta Davis During The Fight

In a recent interview, Ryan Garcia disclosed that he sensed his impending loss long before ‘Tank’ delivered the brutal body shot in the fight. He stated,

“I knew right in the background, nothing is going right, I am so weak, none of my punches are coming off sharp. I am going to lose this fight, I was just wondering how I was going to lose this fight.”

Despite the loss, it’s evident that Garcia surely wants revenge. However, before Davis’ rematch, he must secure notable victories and deliver impressive performances. And now Garcia rebounded with a knockout against Oscar Duarte and, under the negotiations of fighting against Devin Haney.