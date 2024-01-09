Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 in Discussions, Opting for a Boxing Match Over UFC 300

There are many UFC fights fans want to see rematches of. Some of the top ones in the list would be Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira, and more, as these rivalries are so intense that a singular face-off isn’t enough to judge them. Similarly, as per reports, fans might be getting their dreams fulfilled by feasting their eyes on a much awaited rematch. The rematch between two of the fiercest fighters on the planet, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, is about to take place! But this time, they are set to fight under the lights in the boxing ring, not the octagon.

According to recent reports by Ariel Helwani, as initially reported by Happy Punch, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal are in negotiations for a boxing match scheduled for later this year. However, when the renowned journalist asked Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, he mentioned he couldn’t confirm the same at this time. Although Helwani has confirmed that, given the current developments, it seems likely that the boxing match between Diaz and Masvidal is on.

Indeed, there is a buzz about their fight at UFC 300, since the time Diaz expressed his desire to return and Masvidal took a turn from retirement, making a post about ‘unretiring’. Many initially thought that the rematch between the two would be on the historic UFC 300 card to settle the debate.

Subsequently, Helwani’s reports clarified that Masvidal isn’t returning for UFC 300 but is open to another opportunity. The fans then speculated about a potential Jake Paul fight, coinciding with Paul’s interest in his next match. However, contrary to the expectations, it has been revealed that Nate Diaz is in talks, and not Jake Paul.

Undoubtedly, wherever they choose to fight, millions of eyes will be on them, given their intense rivalry. Seeing the past events, it wouldn’t be surprising if other MMA fighters join the undercard for the event too. The details of this will unfold in the future.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 1

At UFC 244, we saw Nate Diaz take on Jorge Masvidal at the Madison Square Garden, which was UFC’s 500th live event. Diaz and Masvidal were scheduled to fight for the “baddest motherfu****” belt, “BMF,” where Masvidal took home the first-ever BMF belt after a doctor’s stoppage ended his fight against Diaz in the third round.

In this upcoming event, although a championship is not at stake, it definitely provides an opportunity for Diaz to seek redemption and avenge his loss. On the other hand, Masvidal will aim to reaffirm his dominance with another one-sided victory, reminiscent of their first encounter.