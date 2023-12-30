Jake Paul Hints Fighting Next Against Indian Boxer Amidst Verbal Spat With Rampage Jackson

The noted YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC light heavyweight champ, Quinton Jackson have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time now. Looking at Paul’s tendency to fight retired MMA fighters, combat sports fans are currently speculating whether ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Rampage’ will lock horns or not. But, a recent incident revealed that an Indian pro-boxer was also trying to get his hands on Paul.

Well, the Jones vs Jackson fight looks pretty far-fetched currently. But Indian boxing fans do have a reason to get excited. Lately, the 3 time WBC Asian Welterweight Champion from India, Neeraj Goyat, uploaded an Instagram reel where he challenged ‘The Problem Child’ to a fight.

Goyat’s arrow hit the bullseye and Paul couldn’t stop himself from noticing his callout. The YouTuber-boxer took to the comments section of Goyat’s post two times. His first reply read,

“Brother you too small. Walking around at 150 lbs? Maybe I tie one arm behind my back?”

But he chose to interact with his Indian challenger in an Indian language called ‘Hindi’. The English translation of Paul’s second comment means, “Anytime, anywhere”.

Paul also gave another reason to the Indian boxing fans to believe that he was genuinely interested in the fight. He shared Goyat’s reel on his Instagram story along with a request to the noted boxing promoters, ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ to make the fight happen. But the fans may have to hold their patience for a bit before the finalization of this bout.

When can the Jake Paul vs. Neeraj Goyat fight take place?

The noted YouTuber-boxer had already stated that 2024 was going to be a busy year for him. Paul fought Andre August on the 15th of this month where he won via a first-round KO. But one of his recent tweets revealed that he also has his next fight scheduled for 2 March 2024. ‘The Problem Child’ will be taking on the noted American actor and boxer, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton next.

Now even if Paul chooses to fight Goyat after his 2 March scrap against Walton, the fans may still have to wait for about a couple of months to witness the fight. However, if Paul and Jackson keep going back and forth the way they are currently, it won’t be wrong to expect their fight to get scheduled before Paul takes on Goyat.