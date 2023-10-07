Set to Earn $200,000,000 Against Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury Accused of ‘Ducking’ Anthony Joshua

Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum recently disclosed in an interview with ESNews that Tyson Fury will be aiming to generate approximately $200 million from his upcoming fights.

Perhaps, this might be the reason he chose Usyk, but Anthony Joshua is not happy. Joshua recently sat down with British YouTuber, Boxer, and Rapper KSI for an interesting interview on Dazn Boxing’s YouTube channel.

During the interview, Joshua claimed that Fury was ducking a fight with him. He said:

“He’s ducking, he’s definitely a duck… That’s facts you can’t deny it.“

In spite of accusing Fury of ducking their fight, Joshua was still backing his foe, Fury to outwit the Cameroonian-French heavyweight MMA fighter.

Joshua backed Fury to beat Ngannou

Francis Ngannou will take on Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A large section of the combat sports community is leaning towards a Fury victory due to his boxing experience and prowess.

Despite sharing rivalry with Fury, Joshua still favors his British counterpart to win the fight as well. Noteworthy fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Andrew Tate, Michael Jai White, and others have also joined the bracket by predicting Ngannou’s defeat.

Ngannou has received assistance from legends like Mike Tyson in his preparations for the upcoming fight. Therefore, it remains to be seen if he can pull off an upset against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

As the former UFC heavyweight champion known for his devastating knockout power, excitement among fans for the fight is palpable. Given his achievements in the octagon, some argue that ‘The Predator‘ deserves a shot in the boxing ring.

Hence, it’s crucial for the boxing community to embrace athletes from different sports trying their luck in the boxing arena. It can lead to thrilling matchups like Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.