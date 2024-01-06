Soon After Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Fight News, Fans Speculate Whose Side UFC Star Israel Adesanya Would Be On

While the news of Anthony Joshua fighting Francis Ngannou has pumped fans with excitement, the same cannot be said about Israel Adesanya. For those who don’t know, the former Middleweight UFC champion is a really good friend of both Joshua and Ngannou, so he would be in a serious predicament to decide his side for this match. Consequently, it will be exciting and curious to see whose side he’ll pick between the two in this upcoming fight. Although Izzy hasn’t said anything about this yet, fans on X have started predicting it.

Advertisement

Recently, following rumors, Ariel Helwani confirmed Joshua vs. Ngannou. Subsequently, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren shared the news that the match is set for March 8th. Amid discussions about this matchup, a conversation that fans are interested in is determining whose side Izzy will choose in this scenario.

In the past, we have seen Adesanya walking out with both Joshua and Ngannou for their fights, showcasing passionate support for both. Meanwhile, fans are actively discussing their views on whose side Izzy would pick in this upcoming match and offer their suggestions on who he should pick.

Advertisement

One fan suggested that since Joshua represents the UK and Ngannou represents Cameroon, Izzy will probably pick “The Predator.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yeahbedo/status/1743471137340944399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealKrissy275/status/1743421830872932565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the flip side, one fan suggested Adesanya would pick AJ for this night.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/viewez777/status/1743483035079585818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a fan believes that AJ and Adesanya are just photo buddies and Ngannou is Izzy’s brother.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/melansiamaluca/status/1743476306992353447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, both are his close allies, and he shares a strong bond with each. However, given the MMA connection and the three African kings era when Adesanya, Ngannou, and Usman were champions simultaneously, fans believe Izzy will support Ngannou in this match-up. Meanwhile, here are the details of Joshua vs Ngannou.

Details of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

March 8th is the reported date for the ten-round boxing match between Ngannou and Joshua. Initially, Joshua was slated to face Deontay Wilder, but Eddie Hearn postponed the matchup after Wilder’s recent bout against Joseph Parker. There are speculations that Wilder might be on the undercard, possibly against Zhilei Zhang, or they may have separate bouts.

Adding to that, it is reported that a press conference is scheduled in London next week. Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, the promoters for this heavyweight fight, will reveal more details during the presser. That’s all the information available for now.