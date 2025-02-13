‘He Reached That Point Where’: Gervonta Davis Sides With Vasiliy Lomachenko, Says He Wasn’t Scared to Fight

Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko were supposed to duke it out for the lightweight title in November 2024 but the contract negotiations fell through mid-year. Many in the boxing fan community claimed that it was due to Lomachenko being scared of ‘Tank’ Davis. However, now months later, Lomachenko had found an unlikely ally in Davis, who claimed this wasn’t the case.

Reports suggested that the deal was being taken off the table after Lomachenko decided he wanted to take the rest of the year off. Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas had explained that the boxer was simply not in the mood and no amount of money could make a difference, even if it were in seven figures. Lomachenko reportedly wanted to go back home and spend time with his family.

Davis has now defended Lomachenko with an incredible show of empathy, claiming that the champion boxer just had had enough of pugilism for the time being. Speaking to The Ring magazine, he said,

“They were saying he (Lomachenko) was scared. I don’t think that’s the case. I think he’s reached a point where as though its hard for him to get up for a fight.”

Davis does have a point. It would be unceremonious to speculate if Lomachenko was indeed scared. This is a boxer who rose to prominence with gold medals in 2008 and 2012. He has since defeated George Kambosos Jr. for the IBF lightweight title. He was also really close to capturing the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles but ended up controversially losing to Devin Haney via a unanimous decision.

Reports now suggest that he fully intends to return to the ring in 2025 for his first defense of the IBF lightweight title. So, if anything, he probably just needed a break, which isn’t that surprising. Combat sports athletes go on prolonged camps while preparing for fights, which often keeps them away from their families for months at a time.

These camps are also meant to sharpen their senses and keep them heightened consistently. Surely, that is supposed to take a toll. Even someone as great as Lomachenko’s fellow Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk feels the need to go back to his family and not worry about boxing after a major fight.

Lomachenko not alone in feeling fatigued

Following Usyk’s win against Tyson Fury in December last year, his celebration was crashed by Daniel Dubois, who challenged him to a fight. Usyk brushed him off saying that he must first fight with Joseph Parker. The Ukrainian pugilist then pointed out that he had gone the distance twice with Fury in the space of a really grueling year and just wanted to go home. Asserting that he hadn’t seen his wife in ages, the boxer said,

“It was hard. First fight, we win, thank you God, thank you, my team. Second fight, more prepare, not go home, not see my wife, not see my family, just training training training… When I’m back home … I watch TV, YouTube, my fight, movies, I just rest. Eating, sleep, play with my little girl.”

Even ‘Tank’ Davis has long claimed that he was done with the sport and just wanted to make as much money as possible before hanging up his boots in 2025. He has since softened his stance but still claims that he just needs a break from competition.

“Not retire, but take a break, you know. I will stick around and help people and guide people but as far as competing, I just don’t want to do it. There’s other stuff I need to work on. Like being there more for my kids… Just building myself as a person!”

Gervonta tank Davis speaks on retirement saying that he wants to retire, but really doesn’t at the same time. He just wants a break from competing. What yall think will he retire he sounds unsure! pic.twitter.com/aDW50hKReF — Unbiasedbox2 (@Unbiasedbox2) February 13, 2025



So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he could and does empathize with Lomachenko’s situation. Hopefully, both boxers take their deserved breaks and return with reaffirmed vigor.