“Spar Ryan Garcia”: Claressa Shields Destroys Internet Troll in Under 30 Seconds Inside the Ring, Fan Reacts

May 31, 2023, Detroit, Michigan, USA: CLARESSA SHIELDS reacts to comments during the final press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for her undisputed middleweight homecoming fight. Detroit USA – ZUMA Pho 20230531_mda_f178_204 Copyright: xJefferyxFinneyx

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields has been the subject of intense trolling as Ryan Garcia’s fans attacked her for her recent comments where she blasted the latter for cheating. But the boxer decided to take things into her own hands and safe to say it was swift knockout.

Shields set up a boxing match between her and a woman who had been trolling her online. While the fan had the courage to step into the ring, it did not play out how she would have anticipated.

As soon as the fight started, Shields swung wildly and landed a few bombs on her opponent.

The fight did not get past the first round before the troll decided to throw in the towel.

This further enraged Shields who insulted the fan for being a scared little cat.

Hater pulled up on Claressa Shields after trolling her for months and quit in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/tvOvf75EXm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 5, 2024

Needless to say, the clip garnered some interesting reactions from fans who had all sorts of different solutions to the problem.

One fan talked about how Shields couldn’t punch. Dude probably needs to spar with her next.

“Imagine if Claressa could actually punch…” “Claressa couldn’t even knockout a troll”

– commented a fan poking fun at her punching power. TBF, it’s a pro boxer. She could KO half the men on the planet.

“I want to watch her spar Ryan Garcia in the name of Equality.”

– another fan commented. Now, only if Garcia could lay off the PEDs

Another fan said,

“Clarissa Shields is taking a page from the Sean Strickland playbook.”

This, to be fair, is true. Except, the marine Strickland beat up wasn’t trolling him.

While it may not stop the trolling altogether, Shields has sent a strong message to her haters online which also includes Gervonta Davis and Garcia.

Origins of the beef between Shields, Garcia and Davis

After his fight against Devin Haney, ‘KingRy’ was accused of taking banned substances.

But as soon as the report came out, Garcia claimed innocence. While some fighters such as Devin Haney believed him, Shields very vocally did not. Initially this was the topic that started the beef with Garcia.

Davis then butted in to defend Garcia by attacking Shields online, only for KingRy to actually be suspended for it and then get banned for intolerant comments towards minorities.

Gervonta Davis reacts to the news that Ryan Garcia has been cleared of testing positive for a second PED (he has still tested positive for ostarine) by firing shots at Claressa Shields… pic.twitter.com/y679IUqYsB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 8, 2024

So it seems despite the relentless attacks on her appearance and her skills, it was Shields who had the last laugh as Garcia inevitably was downed by his own hubris.