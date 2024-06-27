Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Australia

After witnessing Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ in-ring mastery, boxing fans are now hyped up for the WBO light welterweight champ, Teofimo Lopez’s upcoming encounter against Steve Claggett. Both of these boxers are in superb form which is expected to make their 29 June clash a monumental one.

Needless to say, fight fans from all over the world would be tuning into the Lopez vs. Claggett encounter. But the time difference between countries might confuse many of them, eventually making them miss out on the action.

So, to ensure that you don’t have to go through such hassles, here’s a guide to the starting timings of the event for more than twenty countries of the world including the US, the UK, Australia, and a few others.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Lopez vs Claggett walkout timings (app.) USA (ET) 9:00 PM 10:30 PM Canada (ET) 9:00 PM 10:30 PM UK (BST) 2:00 AM 3:30 AM Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM 12:30 PM Ukraine (UST) 4:00 AM 5:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) 1:00 PM 2:30 PM Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Spain (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Denmark (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Sweden (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Ireland (BST) 2:00 AM 3:30 AM Italy (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Ecuador (ECT) 8:00 PM 9:30 PM Mexico (CST) 7:00 PM 8:30 PM Japan (JST) 10:00 AM 11:30 AM Philippines (PHT) 9:00 AM 10:30 AM India (IST) 6:30 AM 8:00 AM Bangladesh (BST) 7:00 AM 8:30 AM Singapore (SST) 9:00 AM 10:30 AM South Africa (SAST) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM

The Lopez vs. Claggett encounter has twelve enthralling rounds of boxing, provided that nobody gets KO’d, which would be totally worth all the money fans have paid.

However, the main event is far from being the only encounter that can provide the fans with such excitement.

The rest of the Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett card

The Lopez vs. Claggett headliner event definitely be the crowning moment of the event. But there are several other enthralling encounters scheduled for the night that can get the fans to the edge of their seats.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett (WBO light welterweight title bout) (main event)

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez (featherweight bout) (co-main event)

Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes (featherweight bout)

Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos (welterweight bout)

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale (middleweight bout)

Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes (middleweight bout)

Lorenzo Medina vs. Colby Madison (heavyweight bout)

Bryan Polaco vs. Richard Acevedo (middleweight bout)

US-based fans would need an active ESPN+ subscription to witness all the live action from the event, whereas fans in the UK need to tune into Sky Sports for the same. It will be interesting to witness if Claggett has enough to dethrone the current WBO light welterweight champ and claim his title on the night of 29 June.