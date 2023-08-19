MrBeast Wins Appreciation From Tristan Tate, Despite Taking Heat From Andrew Tate: “Good for the…”

MrBeast is without a doubt one of the most well-known people on the planet. So are Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan. They have, however, frequently cast themselves in a negative light as a result of their contentious statements. The Tate brothers and MrBeast have very little in common. However, one thing that the three have in common is physical fitness.

A few weeks ago, the YouTube celebrity disclosed on social media that he has been working out for quite some time and that he has seen significant changes in his body.

He just shared some additional training results, and MrBeast looks nothing like his old self. Tristan Tate, in response, has said some kind things about the 25-year-old.

Tristan Tate praises MrBeast’s fitness

Andrew Tate and Tristan have been advocates of physical fitness. They come from a combat sports background and, despite not competing, keep themselves in shape.

Therefore, they love it when someone of high authority does the same. As a result, when MrBeast revealed his progress, the youngest Tate couldn’t stop himself from praising the YouTuber. He took to his official Twitter account and wrote:

“This is good for the world.”

Tristan Tate seems to be on good terms with the 25-year-old. However, the same thing doesn’t apply to Andrew Tate. The 36-year-old recently called out MrBeast for his tweet.

Andrew Tate called out MrBeast for his reward

Earlier, the renowned YouTuber posted on his Twitter account that anyone with the most liked comment on his post within 48 hours will receive one month of his Twitter earnings.

MrBeast is famous for giving such challenges with monetary rewards to his fans. Jumping on the train, Andrew Tate accepted the challenge. A day after accepting his challenge, Tate went on Twitter asking for his price.

Tate, however, was not the winner of MrBeast’s challenge, according to Twitter fact checker. Despite this, the notorious social media personality demanded prize money from MrBeast.

Apparently, indicated that he intended to send the money to a children’s charity that he runs. As a result, regardless of the challenge, he requested MrBeast for the prize. Was Tate correct in this? We’ll leave it to you.