Mike Tyson Confronts Fear of Death with Boxing Return against Jake Paul

Despite the disapproval of many in the combat sports world, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is scheduled to go ahead as planned. ‘The Problem Child’ shocked the world by announcing he was taking on Mike Tyson later this year. The event will even be streamed free on Netflix in what will be a first of its kind. However, fans were left puzzled as to why Tyson accepted this fight. While some speculated the desperate need for money, others speculated a desire for competition. Yet, for Mike Tyson, the real reason is something else altogether.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been appearing in several interviews lately to promote their upcoming fight and dispel any misinformation. In one such recent interview, Tyson joined ‘Fox News’ to explain his thought process behind accepting the fight. The 57-year-old then spoke about the way he deals with fear and how that played a crucial role in accepting the fight. He said,

“You know Shaun, I have a weird personality, whatever I am afraid to do, I do it. I was afraid for the Roy fight, I was scared of fighting. I was a 100-pounds overweight. Anything I am afraid of, I confront it. Right now, I am scared to death. But as the fight gets closer the less nervous I become. Because this is reality, and in reality I am invincible.”

MMA community slams Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight

Tyson went on to dismiss recent rumors that the boxers will be wearing headgear inside the ring. He stated that even though it is an exhibition fight on paper, in reality, it is far from it. The veteran boxer was adamant that both he and Paul would be looking to seriously hurt each other. ‘Iron’ also proclaimed that his love for the sport brought him back to action.

The Paul-Tyson fight announcement has been met with intense scrutiny, especially amongst the MMA fan base. Many UFC fighters have slammed Paul for taking on a fighter 31 years older than him. The likes of Kamaru Usman, Michael Bisping and more recently Michael Page have all been extremely critical of the fight.



According to the UFC professionals, if the fight ends badly for Tyson, it will severely tarnish his legacy as one of the ‘baddest’ men on earth. To make things worse, he will be defeated by a YouTuber, who just got into boxing a few years back. Needless to say, Paul finds these opinions hilarious and continues to promote the fight on his social media platforms.