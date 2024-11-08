‘Time to Settle’: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Verbally Agree on Highly Anticipated Rematch

Having looked forward to a rematch with Gervonta Davis for so long, Ryan Garcia might finally be getting his wish. The boxer who’s currently serving a one-year ban for using the banned substance Ostarine will be free to compete professionally in 2025, seems to have struck gold, thanks to a fan’s intervention on Davis’ birthday.

The pair first fought back in 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tank‘s power and speed proved to be too much for Garcia back then as he got knocked out. Garcia, not one to let things go had taken multiple shots at Davis since then, but to no avail. That is until…

Earlier in the day, a fan tweeted out Davis and asked him to give ‘KingRy’ the rematch. Perhaps because it was his birthday, so Davis actually agreed!

Garcia then did one final call out with a tweet of his own.

Time to settle this the right way!!! https://t.co/grfqEONbkx — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 7, 2024

In response, Davis got slightly cheeky!

“Get me a gift for my gday or you not getting shit..”

Of course, a lot has changed since the two fought. Garcia took on Devin Haney and put a beating on him. Days later, he was found guilty of taking PEDs. So, was that performance just the drugs? Or can Garcia actually fight the way he did that night? There’s no way to tell.

Well… maybe since ‘KingRy‘ has decided to set up an exhibition match in Dubai next year.

KingRy’s next bout

Technically he can’t participate in a professional boxing match but the suspension says nothing about exhibition matches. They don’t show up on records, so they don’t matter. But for Garcia, this one could be the match practice he needs.

So he himself broke the news on Instagram and tagged Jaber Zayani with a poster of a big event in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Garcia (@kingryan)

The French national also responded by posting a picture of the event and tagging Garcia back. While the date or anything else for that matter has been kept really close to the heart by the organizers, the event is expected to feature musical performances, which makes it a very informal event.

But as said before, Garcia needs this to shake up whatever ring rust he’s accumulated over the last few months.