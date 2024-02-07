Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: ‘Gypsy King’ at Risk of $10 Million Penalty for Repeated Withdrawals

The Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk saga seems never-ending. Boxing’s brightest gems are finally set to fight each other. A new undisputed Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the first time in over 2 decades following their fight. However, the road to the fight was one filled with trash talk, delays, drama, and contract problems. The latest tale of the fight contract was revealed by Boxing Kingdom on X.

Advertisement

According to Boxing Kingdom, there is a clause in the contract that states if the fight does not take place on May 18th, the fighter responsible will have to pay his opponent $10 million.

Take a look at the tweet:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoxingKingdom14/status/1755027264176328713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is a historic fight because there has never been such a high penalty set in a fight in the history of the sport.

What date is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will take place on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The event has been dubbed ‘Ring Of Fire’.

The fight is set to be a historic event, with fans wanting to see this fight for years. Saudi Arabia will host yet another mega-fight.

Advertisement

Did Tyson Fury pull out of the fight against Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury has not pulled out of the fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Due to an injury suffered in training, he has been ruled out of action. The original fight date of February 17 is no longer possible and hence the fight has been postponed to a later date.

Why was the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight postponed?

The fight was originally supposed to take place on February 17 in Saudi Arabia. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ got cut by an elbow in training and had to pull out.

Take a look at the video:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1753497981154718021?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fury immediately stopped sparring after the cut. As a result of the injury, the fight date has been rescheduled to May 18.

Will Tyson Fury become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion?

Perhaps the only accolade missing from Tyson Fury’s accomplishments is the title of Undisputed. The Heavyweight is the former Unified Heavyweight Champion.

However, he has never been able to secure the 4th belt needed to become Undisputed. On May 18, he has the chance to essentially ‘complete’ boxing, going undefeated as the Undisputed Champion.