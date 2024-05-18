Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for the Heavyweight Boxers This Weekend

Tyson Fury will look to revamp his reputation when he locks horns with Oleksandr Usyk in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on May 18. Both boxers have a lot to fight for, as the winner will also become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the last 25 years. With so much on the line, it is quite natural for fans to wonder what kind of purses the contenders might earn from such an event.

Usyk and Fury’s immense popularity indicates that both of them will earn a healthy fight purse from the multiple championship fights. However, from the looks of it, ‘The Gypsy King’ will have the upper hand in this equation.

Several reports have predicted Fury’s income from the encounter, with ‘The Guardian’ estimating a $103M guaranteed fight purse for the UK native. At the same time, another report from ‘TalkSport’ assumed that Fury’s total earnings from the fight might reach $150 million.

Usyk has accepted the minority share of the purse under the condition that Fury will donate $1.2M from his purse towards the welfare of Ukraine. Well, ‘The Gypsy King’ will hardly mind handing out that amount from his huge fight purse. However, what is the exact amount that Usuk might make from the encounter?

How much money will Oleksandr Usyk make from the fight against Tyson Fury?

Usyk’s dutiful nature towards his country in turmoil became apparent from the fact that he made Fury donate $1.2M to Ukraine. At the same time, he will also want to earn a handsome amount to help his country in its disastrous condition.

Well, despite making a lot less than his rival, a report from ‘Marca’ estimated that ‘The Cat’ will make something close to $30M for the upcoming undisputed heavyweight title fight. However, a victory over Fury might help Usyk equalize their rewards from the fight as he will take on the title that Mike Tyson once held.