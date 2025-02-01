Rolly Romero Labels Anyone Who Thinks Terrence Crawford Can Defeat Canelo Alvarez an ‘Idiot’

While there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, not everyone believes it’s a fair matchup. Former WBA superlightweight champion Rolly Romero has even gone on to call anyone who thinks Crawford can defeat Canelo an “idiot.”

Romero, known for his bold statements, is confident in Canelo’s abilities, but it’s safe to say this opinion has sparked some debates among fans. Canelo and Crawford are two of boxing’s brightest stars, each dominating their respective weight classes. Canelo, the unified super middleweight champion, has been a force at 168 pounds, while Crawford has showcased his prowess in the welterweight division at 147 pounds and his last fight was at 154 pounds.

The prospect of a showdown between them is intriguing, but the significant weight disparity raises questions about the feasibility of such a match. While speaking to ‘The Schmo’ Romero claimed that this disparity was reason enough for his distrust in Crawford.

“Anyone that thinks Crawford has a chance is a complete idiot. They have weight classes for a reason. Way too big and way too skilled (Canelo). It is not a skill matchup it has nothing to do with skill, it has to do with weight.”

Crawford would need to move up two weight classes to meet Canelo at 168 pounds, a transition that could impact his performance. However, he has previously moved up in weight with incredible success. He is a former lightweight champion who had moved up to capture the welterweight undisputed title.

He even made his junior middleweight debut last year in August at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He won via a unanimous decision victory against Israil Madrimov with scorecards of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 to win the WBA junior middleweight title. He now holds titles in four divisions.

This is why Crawford’s team remains confident in his ability to adapt and compete at a higher weight.

Crawford willing to let go of rehydration clause

Crawford is confident that moving up to 168 lbs to face Canelo Alvarez won’t be an issue for him. He believes the true mark of a great fighter is stepping up to challenges and proving people wrong. He isn’t intimidated by the weight difference and remains certain he’ll feel great at the higher weight.

Interestingly, one aspect of every Canelo fight is the rehydration clause. The Mexican fighter demands that his opponents do not exceed a certain weight on the day of the fight after stepping on the scales for the weigh-in. However, Crawford is in a lower-weight class, so this will not be an issue for him.

It’s also something he will not reportedly impose on the Mexican maverick either. Speaking to reporters, his trainer Brian Mcintyre claimed that the whole concept was “bullsh*t” and said, ‘

“This is boxing. I have the skills, you stepped on the scale, you gave the weight, and no matter how much you come back after. You accepted the fight, so let’s get in the ring and fight like men, it’s that simple.”

The two have yet to sign on the dotted lines but reports suggest that Turki Alalshikh is really keen on getting the fight finalized for September 13.