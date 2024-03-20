World Champion Canelo Alvarez Avoids Controversy, Stays Tight-Lipped on Infamous Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Over the next few months, boxing fans will witness the return of big names such as Canelo Álvarez and shockingly Mike Tyson. Alvarez takes on Jamie Munguia in his annual ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend booking. One thing in common that both Tyson and Alvarez share is that there has been a lot of criticism around their choice of opponents. While Tyson was extremely critical of Alvarez’s choice, the 33-year-old refrained from making a comment about Tyson’s choice of opponent.

Alvarez was recently involved in a press tour for his upcoming fight against Munguia, which is just a little over a month away. During one of the media sessions, Alvarez answered a few questions from ‘Fight Hub TV’. He shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s recent actions and genuinely wished him well.



The champion also shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, Munguia. However, the final question of the interview elicited no response from the champion. Alvarez was asked about his thoughts on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul. The 33-year-old shook his head in disappointment and walked away without uttering a single word. While he did not comment on the fight, his actions said more than enough about what he thinks of the event.

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is set to take place in July, 2024. Tyson returns to the ring four years after his last fight. He will be 58-years-old when he enters the ring and 31-years elder to Paul. The MMA community has heavily criticized this fight, keeping in mind the huge age gap between the two fighters. The likes of Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen, and Kamaru Usman have all branded this a horrible idea and bashed Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson. On the flip side, Mike Tyson has also commented on Canelo Álvarez’s next fight and surely, it was not a pleasant one.

Mike Tyson critical of Canelo Álvarez’s next opponent

David Benavidez is widely regarded as the fighter who can give the most problems to Alvarez at the moment. It is a fight the fans want, however, it did not come to fruition. Alvarez stated that Benavidez does not bring much to the table other than his weight and therefore, he did not accept the fight. Mike Tyson, on the other hand, felt otherwise. The former champion bashed Alvarez for rejecting a $60 million offer to take on Benavidez.



He also branded it a ‘shame’ for boxing as well as Mexico. ‘Iron’ felt that Alvarez was disrespecting the legacy of Mexican champions in boxing by turning down fights that fans wanted. While Tyson did not mince his words, Alvarez refrained from making any such statements about Tyson’s upcoming fight.