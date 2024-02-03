How Much Has a 30-Second Super Bowl Commercial Cost Over the Years?

Since the inaugural Super Bowl in 1967, the league has undergone many changes in rules, witnessed a surge in viewership, and experienced significant financial growth, leading to higher salaries for NFL players. Amidst these transformations, one thing that hasn’t changed in 57 years is the excitement around booking a 30-second slot for a Super Bowl ad.

Prominent businesses like Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Doritos, and Tide are well-known for their recurring appearances during the Super Bowl. This event, being one of the most-watched live games in the country, establishes a link between these brands and potential consumers who are eagerly watching the game on TV. In return, the NFL charges a giant amount for advertising slots, creating a mutually beneficial situation.

In 1967, the cost of a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl was $42,000, which was a considerable sum for that era. Notably, this was the only time the Super Bowl was simulcast in the United States by two broadcast companies, NBC and CBS. This took place because Super Bowl 1 was also known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. NBC was the official broadcaster of the AFL, and CBS had the rights to NFL games, resulting in more ad slots than the current practice, as they alternated broadcasting the game after the first Super Bowl.

Over time, the creative ads featured during the Super Bowl became so successful that the finale turned into a big marketing event for the companies involved. Just three years later, in 1970, the cost of a 30-second slot reached $70,000, and by 1975, it surpassed the $100,000 mark. In 1980, during Super Bowl XIV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, the cost of a 30-second ad almost doubled to $222,000 compared to what it was in 1975.

The Super Bowl in 1995 marked a historic moment when the San Francisco 49ers won their fifth title, and the cost of a 30-second ad slot crossed the million-dollar mark for the first time in the history of the league. Following this, every five years, the cost increased by almost a million.

In 2010, when the New Orleans Saints won their first title, the prices for 30-second Super Bowl commercials reached $3 million. As of today, in the lead-up to the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII where the San Francisco 49ers will contend for their sixth title, the rates for a 30-second Super Bowl ad have reached a whopping $7 million.

Most Anticipated Super Bowl Ads of 2024

The Super Bowl isn’t only a treat for football enthusiasts, instead, it’s a global sensation for marketers and advertisers. After a year of anticipation, they eagerly binge-watch Super Bowl Ads released on social media platforms. Even for the 2024 season, many of the Ads scheduled for the game are already out and can be viewed on the respective company’s YouTube account.

This year, the most talked-about Super Bowl Ad is “Superior Beach” by Michelob Ultra. It’s a 60-second spot featuring Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis, and Dan Marino. Another buzz-worthy commercial is from Paramount +, titled “A Mountain of Entertainment,” with a star-studded cast including Tua Tagovailoa, Dora the Explorer, Sir Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, and Arnold from “Hey Arnold.”

Look out for the Oikos Ad “Hold My Oikos” with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and actor Martin Lawrence. Also, don’t miss David and Victoria Beckham in the Uber Eats commercial “David and Victoria Beckham Forget,” a humorous nod to their meme-material interaction from last year. Other companies with Ad slots during the Super Bowl include Oreo, Hellmann’s, E.L.F. Cosmetics, Lindt Chocolate, Budweiser, Booking.com, Peta, and Pluto TV.

The Super Bowl game is gearing up to be a nail-biter as the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers. But let’s be real, the viewers are in for a treat with these creative Ads and star-studded casts. Whether you’re tuning in for the game itself or the entertaining ads, whether you’re a fan of SpongeBob SquarePants or Taylor Swift, Super Bowl LVIII has something to delight everyone this year.